Pam Bondi's Biggest Flared Pants Fails

Pam Bondi was born in 1965, right around the time that flared pants were becoming a big fashion trend. While voluminous pants were everywhere during Bondi's early youth, the style fell out of favor once she hit her mid-teens. Even if we don't know how Bondi felt about flares as a kid, Donald Trump's attorney general clearly loves the modern version of this flowy pants style. Luckily for Bondi, fashion trends are cyclical, so she's not accidently aging herself in outdated outfits by wearing flares. On the other hand, the big pants trend is a major fashion fail for many of the Trump women, and Bondi's demonstrated that she's not immune to these pitfalls.

In terms of styling difficulties, flare pants can quickly obscure the wearer's silhouette. "Balance out the wide legs with something on top that is closer to the figure," advises fashion author Marie-Anne Lecoeur on her YouTube channel. "If you wear something loose, you will look loose all over." Lecoeur and style influencers also suggest pairing wider pants styles with tucked-in tops and waist-accentuating jackets. When it comes to the inseam of the pants, shoes play a crucial role to ensure they fit correctly.

Unfortunately, for Bondi, she's made mistakes in length and fit, and created messy looks that don't do her figure justice. Even so, her allegiance to this breezy cut appears to run deep, causing Bondi to repeat these style blunders again and again.