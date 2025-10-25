Pam Bondi's Biggest Flared Pants Fails
Pam Bondi was born in 1965, right around the time that flared pants were becoming a big fashion trend. While voluminous pants were everywhere during Bondi's early youth, the style fell out of favor once she hit her mid-teens. Even if we don't know how Bondi felt about flares as a kid, Donald Trump's attorney general clearly loves the modern version of this flowy pants style. Luckily for Bondi, fashion trends are cyclical, so she's not accidently aging herself in outdated outfits by wearing flares. On the other hand, the big pants trend is a major fashion fail for many of the Trump women, and Bondi's demonstrated that she's not immune to these pitfalls.
In terms of styling difficulties, flare pants can quickly obscure the wearer's silhouette. "Balance out the wide legs with something on top that is closer to the figure," advises fashion author Marie-Anne Lecoeur on her YouTube channel. "If you wear something loose, you will look loose all over." Lecoeur and style influencers also suggest pairing wider pants styles with tucked-in tops and waist-accentuating jackets. When it comes to the inseam of the pants, shoes play a crucial role to ensure they fit correctly.
Unfortunately, for Bondi, she's made mistakes in length and fit, and created messy looks that don't do her figure justice. Even so, her allegiance to this breezy cut appears to run deep, causing Bondi to repeat these style blunders again and again.
Pam Bondi's black flares swallowed her shoes
In September 2025, Pam Bondi spent time in Louisiana with Governor Jeff Landry. Naturally, Bondi packed some flares for the occasion. Black pants ideal for hiding wrinkles and pairing with multiple tops, and the fitted cardigan and tucked-in shirt she wore can be counted as a win. Unfortunately, the too-long length looks was a tripping hazard, especially since it swallowed up one of her shoes. If it weren't for the tip of Bondi's other sandal peeking out, she'd have looked like she was floating on the marble floor. However, Bondi could probably solve this problem with a tailor or higher heels.
Her pinstripes were a baggy mess
Pam Bondi has a history of pinstriped fashion fails, and she needs to break up with this pattern. When Bondi attended Lindsey Halligan's swearing-in ceremony in September 2025, her baggy pantsuit looked frumpy in comparison to Halligan's streamlined 'fit. Once again, Bondi's hems overwhelmed her footwear. The look was also uneven, with the excess material getting bunched up around the attorney general's left ankle. The fabric seemed thin and clingy, making the shape of Bondi's actual legs discernible. To add to her fashion woes, the matching jacket was too bulky, especially since it was unbuttoned.
Bland beige didn't do Pam Bondi any favors
In May 2025, Pam Bondi visited the National Law Enforcement Police Memorial. Unfortunately, Bondi's outfit wasn't the best choice for the somber occasion, since it looked more like an antique tablecloth. The all-neutral ensemble was yawn-worthy, and the beige shade highlighted every wrinkle in her flare pants. The attorney general didn't help matters by adding a jacket that also flared out. The flare-on-flare pairing only served to make Bondi's legs look short. The matchy-ness went too far with her top. Since it was closer to her skin tone, it created an optical illusion of a much lower neckline.
Bondi plaid/flare combo was too much of a 70s throwback
Pam Bondi loves to play with patterns, even if they look like Grandma's couch. In summer 2025, the attorney general made a presentation at the FBI National Citizens Academy Alumni Association wearing lackluster flares and a plaid jacket reminiscent of 1970s-era furniture. While Bondi gets points for choosing flares that are less massive, the pale hue highlighted every rumple in the fabric, and her thick jacket added bulkiness. Once again, Bondi couldn't seem to figure out how to get her hems to fall evenly, and the one-shoe-out look threw everything off balance.
Bondi's oversize pants look worse in profile
From the side, it looks like Pam Bondi could be wearing a voluminous floor-length skirt during this August 2025 outing. However, a front view showed her in yet another pair of colossal flares. Even Bondi's pointy-toed pumps were no match for these especially wide-legged pants, and her footwear was almost totally obscured along with the rest of her lower body. On the plus side, since her jacket/button-down combo is smartly tailored, Bondi could upgrade her look if she swapped these pants for ones with a more shape-enhancing cut.