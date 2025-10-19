Usha & JD Vance's Embarrassing Royal Gaffe Will Haunt Them Forever

To be fair to the Vances, the Vice President's office did eventually issue an updated press release stating that the couple had dinner with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein. As The Daily Beast noted, the new version even acknowledged the initial mistake, though was vague enough in its language so as to not call attention to what exactly that mistake was. "A previous release was distributed containing factual errors," it read. Still, the fact that such an egregious error was made in the first place does kind of boggle the mind.

After all, not only is Prince Hussein 32 years younger than his father, but he's also 10 years younger than JD and eight years younger than Usha. Meanwhile, Princess Rajwa is the exact same age as her husband, making her about 24 years younger than mother-in-law Queen Rania. Granted, the Queen of Jordan looks pretty great for her age, with hardly a gray hair in sight. But if no one caught on to the fact that the 31-year-old Crown Prince was not, in fact, his 63-year-old father before the first version of the press release went live, then President Donald Trump may not be the only person in his administration in desperate need of glasses. Let's hope that, in addition to the updated release, the Second Family issued a private apology to the Jordanian royals.