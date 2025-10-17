Usha & JD Vance's Most Painfully Awkward Moments In 2025

Usha Vance's life has changed dramatically since she became second lady in January 2025. During the 2024 presidential campaign, JD Vance's wife expressed her reluctance for increased public visibility. "I don't know that anyone is ever ready for that kind of scrutiny," Usha admitted to Fox News in June 2024. Back then, Usha was only considering hypotheticals. After their new roles became a reality, the second lady began working to balance her family's private life with their time in the spotlight. "To me, the highest priority right now is to be actually a normal person," Usha informed The Free Press in April 2025. But yet, the couple has not gone without their share of uncomfortable moments this year.

As Usha and JD's public interactions have been observed throughout 2025, people's imaginations have been working overtime. Among the rumors, one especially persistent theme has been assertions that the Vances' marriage might not last, with people pointing to awkward instances when the couple seemed out of sync. Even more optimistic individuals might be disappointed by the scarcity of moments Usha's looked at ease with JD.

Some of these awkward moments could easily have more complex explanations, like when Usha looked miserable during a family outing in June 2025. The heat/humidity was brutal that day, and no one can be smiling constantly. Others, however, are less clear-cut.