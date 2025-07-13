Awkward Usha Vance Moments That Had Us Cringing

Back in 2023, before most Americans had ever heard her name, Usha Vance was working as a trial lawyer for the progressive law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson in San Francisco. While she was not famous by any stretch of the imagination, she was well respected. Friends and colleagues lauded her for her generosity. As one of them anonymously told the BBC, "She was someone who would always share her outlines [class notes]. They were, like, perfectly organized, you know, color-coded, the works."

But if Vance was something of a star in her inner circle, that level of popularity would never compare to the fame in her future. Indeed, when her husband, J.D. Vance, became vice president of the United States in January 2025, she was thrust into the spotlight. Not only did she have to quit her job but she also had to transform into everything that a second lady under the Donald Trump administration was expected to be. Goodbye, pantsuits. Vance was now looking at a future of high heels and long skirts.

Although Usha Vance's style transformation successfully changed her image, it didn't make the transition from lawyer to second lady any easier. As she tried to get comfortable in her new role, she endured several awkward moments. From facing public criticism to learning how to interact with Trump, her early days in Washington have been a struggle. Many of these cringe-worthy episodes illustrate just how hard it is to be in the political spotlight.