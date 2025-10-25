Kate Hudson's Killer Legs Couldn't Distract From Her Most Disastrous Outfits
Kate Hudson is a multi-talented mother of three who has gracefully followed her own mother, Goldie Hawn, into show business. As such, Hudson literally grew up in Hollywood, getting her first (uncredited) movie role as a choir girl in "Home Alone 2: Lost In New York" when she was about 12 years old. She filmed her breakout role in "Almost Famous" six years later, when she was just 19 years old. Like any A-list celebrity for whom exclusive events and awards shows are just another night out, Hudson has had some standout fashion moments throughout her stunning transformation in Hollywood, but also some very low moments.
Hudson takes care of herself to stay in shape, has a vibrant and contagious personality, and owns her natural features well, even looking gorgeous without makeup. Yes, Hudson is only 5 feet 6 inches tall, but she somehow still has amazing legs that helped cement her "bombshell" status (aside from being an Oscar-nominated actor). Sadly, not even her beautiful legs could save her from her worst fashion choices.
This '90s look put Hudson in a weird hem
A young Kate Hudson wore a sheer black Gucci dress to the 1998 Video Music Awards. Little black dresses are usually a classic and safe choice, but going sheer was a risk at the time. It wasn't her worst fashion moment ever, but the length was so strange that, from a certain angle, the dress looked like capri pants, making her gorgeous legs look awkward. The look also needed more styling support; perhaps a statement butterfly clip would've taken it over the top.
She downplayed her status at a movie premiere in the '90s
Kate Hudson starred alongside Casey Affleck and Christina Ricci in the 1998 film "Desert Blue," but it was hard to tell she was an actor from the outfit she wore to the June 1999 Los Angeles premiere. This shapeless garment that did absolutely nothing for Hudson's amazing figure. She looked like she was channeling an elementary school teacher who was taking a risk with her outfit to the office holiday party by gluing sparkles to a dress. Her great legs, barely poking out, were the last part of this outfit worth looking at. Also, was she carrying a purse or an umbrella?
2003 was a year of misses for Hudson
A strapless mini dress can make for a memorable fashion moment, but the one Kate Hudson wore to the 2003 MTV Video Movie Awards was unforgettable for all the wrong reasons. Her legs were the star of this look, but even they couldn't redeem it. Hudson seems to like wearing chocolate brown to awards shows and red carpets, but her risky choice has never paid off. There was an unnecessary fabric flower on the front of this dress, but the key to pulling off a strapless mini is a strong color with personality, and that's asking too much of this shade of brown.
Chocolate brown also failed Hudson in 2025
It's unclear why Kate Hudson loves chocolate brown so much; the shade has never liked her. She wore the color at the 2005 Golden Globes, where her dress was so tight that she struggled to sit in her seat. She broke out the color again at a May 2025 FYC event for her series "Running Point," and she really shouldn't have. The wide skirt of the dress fell just below the knee, and while her legs were on display, it didn't matter because it was impossible to look away from the hideous fashion accident of that huge statement bow.
Messy prom bride doesn't look good on Hudson
Kate Hudson wore a strapless white gown with a fitted corset bodice, ruching detail, and a statement train to the London premiere of her film "Nine" in 2009. It seemed like she couldn't decide if she wanted to look like a prom queen or a bride, and the styling was a mess, from her braid down to her chunky heel. Her legs might've saved the dress itself, but the train nearly swallowed them.
Her sparkly Elie Saab gown was confusing
Kate Hudson made a strange fashion choice at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar in April 2025. She wore a champagne-colored, semi-sheer, super-sparkly gown from Elie Saab Couture. Her legs were definitely visible through all the shine, and at first glance, the look was pretty and sophisticated, but look again. The silhouette was a mess, from the stringy beaded sleeves (that looked annoying to deal with) to the mid-section, which appeared to have some unflattering ruching or a peplum.