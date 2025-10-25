Kate Hudson's Killer Legs Couldn't Distract From Her Most Disastrous Outfits

Kate Hudson is a multi-talented mother of three who has gracefully followed her own mother, Goldie Hawn, into show business. As such, Hudson literally grew up in Hollywood, getting her first (uncredited) movie role as a choir girl in "Home Alone 2: Lost In New York" when she was about 12 years old. She filmed her breakout role in "Almost Famous" six years later, when she was just 19 years old. Like any A-list celebrity for whom exclusive events and awards shows are just another night out, Hudson has had some standout fashion moments throughout her stunning transformation in Hollywood, but also some very low moments.

Hudson takes care of herself to stay in shape, has a vibrant and contagious personality, and owns her natural features well, even looking gorgeous without makeup. Yes, Hudson is only 5 feet 6 inches tall, but she somehow still has amazing legs that helped cement her "bombshell" status (aside from being an Oscar-nominated actor). Sadly, not even her beautiful legs could save her from her worst fashion choices.