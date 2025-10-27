Lauren Sánchez & Georgina Rodriguez Confirm What We Suspected With Their Giant Rings

Being the romantic partner of a billionaire sounds like a dream (and, let's be real, it probably is), but just because someone has boocoo bucks doesn't mean they have great taste. This was evidenced by a sighting of Jeff Bezos' wife, Lauren Sánchez, and Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez, at the Balenciaga fashion show, part of Paris Fashion Week, on October 4, 2025.

Paparazzi captured the rich beauties sitting front row and wearing matching all-black ensembles — and what appeared to be matching rings on their fingers. Both women wore the biggest rocks, and, while shiny, the rings looked almost identical, just as we'd suspected. A wedding or engagement ring should be unique to the wearer, otherwise it doesn't seem nearly as special.

Lauren Sánchez and Georgina Rodríguez put multimillion-dollar rings on display at Balenciaga fashion show https://t.co/3WPNf0inYo pic.twitter.com/m3exVsHCKz — Page Six (@PageSix) October 5, 2025

The rings showed that Bezos and Ronaldo seem to lack creativity when it comes to designing something personalized for their partners. Or, worse, they were too lazy to even try. A bigger boat worked for "Jaws," but a bigger ring doesn't always work for someone's relationship. Of course, Rodriguez appears to be pretty well-off, and Sánchez lives a lavish life, so maybe they don't really care that their rings may have been crafted to flash their partners' wealth and appear to be carbon copies of each other. But just because someone is a celebrity doesn't mean they should metaphorically cheap out and get a boring ring. Even though Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox didn't work out in the end, the singer still managed to craft a bizarre ring that worked perfectly for the actor. It only takes a little bit of effort, guys!