Jeff Bezos' Ex Wife Mackenzie Scott Has Had A Tragic Love Life

The tragic truth about Jeff Bezos' ex-wife Mackenzie Scott's life is that love has burned her in more ways than one. In a February 2013 interview with Vogue, the philanthropist fondly recalled how all the stars aligned for her when she entered a D.E. Shaw building in New York and got interviewed by the tech billionaire for a position. Scott not only snagged the job but she also wound up getting the office right beside the future Amazon founder. Scott regularly heard Jeff's famous chuckle throughout the day and apparently experienced love at first laugh. The novelist undoubtedly swept him off his feet, too, because Jeff popped the question after just three months of dating.

The happy couple then said their "I dos" another three months later. Mackenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos welcomed four children together in the course of the following decade and ultimately announced their split in January 2019. In a joint statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the former couple insisted that they had been separated for months before going public with the sad news. However, around the same time, the National Enquirer published a shocking report claiming that the tech billionaire had been embroiled in a months-long affair with Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

According to the tabloid, Jeff and Scott had even celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in September 2018, even though the Blue Origin founder had been sending NSFW texts to the former Fox News anchor as early as April. Moreover, Jeff's wife had supposedly grown suspicious that he was having an affair when she noticed how often he was seemingly all alone on a private jet with Lauren. However, he had always reassured her that it was a professional arrangement, and she believed him — at least at first.