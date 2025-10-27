Jeff Bezos' Ex Wife Mackenzie Scott Has Had A Tragic Love Life
The tragic truth about Jeff Bezos' ex-wife Mackenzie Scott's life is that love has burned her in more ways than one. In a February 2013 interview with Vogue, the philanthropist fondly recalled how all the stars aligned for her when she entered a D.E. Shaw building in New York and got interviewed by the tech billionaire for a position. Scott not only snagged the job but she also wound up getting the office right beside the future Amazon founder. Scott regularly heard Jeff's famous chuckle throughout the day and apparently experienced love at first laugh. The novelist undoubtedly swept him off his feet, too, because Jeff popped the question after just three months of dating.
The happy couple then said their "I dos" another three months later. Mackenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos welcomed four children together in the course of the following decade and ultimately announced their split in January 2019. In a joint statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the former couple insisted that they had been separated for months before going public with the sad news. However, around the same time, the National Enquirer published a shocking report claiming that the tech billionaire had been embroiled in a months-long affair with Lauren Sánchez Bezos.
According to the tabloid, Jeff and Scott had even celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in September 2018, even though the Blue Origin founder had been sending NSFW texts to the former Fox News anchor as early as April. Moreover, Jeff's wife had supposedly grown suspicious that he was having an affair when she noticed how often he was seemingly all alone on a private jet with Lauren. However, he had always reassured her that it was a professional arrangement, and she believed him — at least at first.
Mackenzie Scott got divorced a second time
Jeff Bezos' divorce from Mackenzie Scott ultimately left her a whopping $35 billion richer as she walked away with a 4% stake in Amazon. Although that may seem like a small number, it was actually 25% of the former couple's once-shared stake in his globally successful company. About two years after she signed off on her divorce papers, Scott walked down the aisle with Dan Jewett, a former science teacher, whom she met at her children's school, per the Washington Post. Unfortunately, the novelist was unlucky in love a second time and ended up filing for divorce after only a year of marriage, in 2022.
According to People, though, Scott's split from her second husband didn't stir up any drama in court since they had signed a separation agreement. The contract mitigated most aspects of a divorce that typically get contentious, detailing how the exes would divide up their assets and liabilities. Subsequently, Scott and Jewett's divorce was finalized only four months later, despite her multi-billion-dollar net worth. Although the philanthropist kept a low profile following her split from Bezos, focusing instead on her charitable endeavors, she still kept getting dragged into his mess.
When Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos had a lavish Venetian wedding that was low-key boring for their celebrity guests, in June 2025, people flooded Scott's comments sections with praise. In fact, stars who put the Bezoses' wedding on blast questioned how the tech billionaire could have left someone so fantastic. While complimentary, those comments also could have served as a sad reminder that Scott's husband of 25 years was moving on with the woman he had allegedly cheated on her with.