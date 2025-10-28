5 Rumors About Kylie Kelce We Couldn't Ignore

Several red flags in Jason and Kylie Kelce's relationship have had people wondering if the pair is as strong as they say. For instance, in the December 2024 premiere episode of her podcast, "Not Gonna Lie," Kylie admitted that Jason never watches their four daughters. "When I have to do something — coaching, something for Eagles Autism Foundation, podcast, a doctor's appointment, even — I will schedule childcare." The high school field hockey coach noted that even if Jason is home, there is a babysitter in the house and attributes that to her husband's unpredictable schedule. This left listeners baffled and wondering if she even trusts her husband.

Jason himself even fanned he flames after responding to rumors about Kylie's relationship with the Kelce family. The former football pro replied to an X post, surmising that Kylie doesn't always get along with the Kelce family, saying, "Can confirm she hates me a lot of the time." Commenters warned Jason that he would add to the rumors of his supposed rocky relationship if he continued to respond.

For the most part, the couple seems unbothered by the constant chatter about their marriage, and they often share proof of their strong bond on social media. In March 2024, Kylie posted on Instagram to congratulate her husband on retiring from football. "I am immensely proud to be your wife and can't wait to see what you do next," she wrote. "As always, the girls and I will be there cheering you on every step of the way!"