5 Rumors About Kylie Kelce We Couldn't Ignore
Fame accidentally found Kylie Kelce, and we're glad it did. The media personality and wife of former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has risen to prominence since the Kelce family was given the spotlight in 2023 from Travis Kelce's famous relationship with Taylor Swift. Now, Kylie is a pop culture icon in her own right, helming her podcast, "Not Gonna Lie," and boasting nearly three million followers on Instagram. With that, however, Kylie hasn't been immune to the occasional rumor about her life.
Her public persona was hard to adjust to in the beginning. She told People that it was "terrifying" to initially start opening up about her personal life on her podcast. "My main focus is the theme that it's always been, which is if you're going to have to talk about me, you should talk about things that matter," she said. Unfortunately, that's not always the case for the sports enthusiast. From made-up drama between her and her brother-in-law's partner, Taylor Swift, to constant speculation about being pregnant, Kylie has faced several rumors.
Kylie and Jason's rumored strained relationship
Several red flags in Jason and Kylie Kelce's relationship have had people wondering if the pair is as strong as they say. For instance, in the December 2024 premiere episode of her podcast, "Not Gonna Lie," Kylie admitted that Jason never watches their four daughters. "When I have to do something — coaching, something for Eagles Autism Foundation, podcast, a doctor's appointment, even — I will schedule childcare." The high school field hockey coach noted that even if Jason is home, there is a babysitter in the house and attributes that to her husband's unpredictable schedule. This left listeners baffled and wondering if she even trusts her husband.
Jason himself even fanned he flames after responding to rumors about Kylie's relationship with the Kelce family. The former football pro replied to an X post, surmising that Kylie doesn't always get along with the Kelce family, saying, "Can confirm she hates me a lot of the time." Commenters warned Jason that he would add to the rumors of his supposed rocky relationship if he continued to respond.
For the most part, the couple seems unbothered by the constant chatter about their marriage, and they often share proof of their strong bond on social media. In March 2024, Kylie posted on Instagram to congratulate her husband on retiring from football. "I am immensely proud to be your wife and can't wait to see what you do next," she wrote. "As always, the girls and I will be there cheering you on every step of the way!"
Does Kylie Kelce get along with Travis?
Kylie Kelce must navigate the sometimes-unfortunate, consistently bright spotlight on the Kelces, which makes family drama all the more complicated. There have been whispers about Kylie's relationship with her in-laws, especially surrounding Jason Kelce's famous brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Some of Kylie's public comments have convinced people that she isn't fond of her brother-in-law. In her premiere episode of "Not Gonna Lie," Kylie confessed that she was "slightly offended" that people were saying her daughter, Ellie, is the spitting image of Uncle Trav. Some listeners found it odd that she would make such a comment, not realizing that Kylie was joking.
Other comments made on her podcast ignited even more speculation of a Kylie-Travis feud. While discussing Travis' birthday on an October 2025 podcast episode, Kylie bleeped part of her comments about her brother-in-law, which confused listeners. Fans in the know then took to X to explain that she censored the name of Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast, "New Heights," as it is a running joke that she won't say the name on her podcast.
Despite all the rumor-fueling humor, Kylie has publicly praised Travis, especially for his relationship with his nieces. "He is like the absolute best uncle you can imagine," she told People in 2023. In a January 2025 episode of "Not Gonna Lie," Kylie even referred to Travis as "the king of funcles," aka, fun uncles.
Her rumored drama with Taylor Swift
Long before Taylor Swift's life-changing engagement to Travis Kelce became all anyone could talk about, internet rumors claimed Kylie had Bad Blood with the pop star. The rumored drama between Swift and Kylie began when fans interpreted some of Kylie's comments as digs against Swift early on in her and Travis' relationship. One source even claimed to Life & Style that Kylie and Jason Kelce were jealous of Travis and his uber-popular girlfriend.
Kylie seemingly confirmed her chilly relationship with Swift when she neglected to publicly congratulate the "Life of a Showgirl" singer after Travis proposed in August 2025. She set the record straight on her podcast the next month, saying: "I don't need to come out here and make comments when I've already talked to them [privately]... I think it goes without being said, I am so incredibly happy for them."
Kylie also admitted that she makes a "conscious effort" not to discuss Travis and Swift on her platforms because her words can be taken out of context in the media. She added, "I am so truly happy for them, and I feel so grateful that we get to welcome Taykor into our family in an official capacity."
Taylor Swift fans find unintentional hidden meaning in Kylie Kelce's podcast
At the same time, there have been rumors that Kylie Kelce is such a fan of Taylor Swift that her podcast has become a platform for promoting Taylor Swift's music. During an October 2025 episode of "Not Gonna Lie," Kylie said that she has "famously gotta knock on wood," referring to her gameday superstition that usually involves her knocking on wooden spoons. However, recognizing that the comment could be taken as a reference to Swift's song "Wood," which had just been released on her album "Life of a Showgirl," Kylie quickly did damage control. "These are not Easter eggs, we're not that clever," she mused.
Maybe her podcast isn't the place for "LOASG" references, but Kylie featured a hilarious nod to the album on her social media, specifically in reference to "Wood." The song boasts the lyrics: "He ah-matized me and opened my еyes / Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see / His love was thе key that opened my thighs." The suggestive lyrics are seemingly a cheeky acknowledgment of her fiancé's well-endowed nether regions — something Jason and Travis discussed on their podcast "New Heights." Jason surmised that Swift was being "generous" with her comparison, hilariously adding, "I think if somebody wrote a song about me, they'd be like, 'Japanese Maple, sometimes can see.'" So, of course, Kylie had to change her Instagram bio to "Big fan of Japanese Maples." We love a supportive wife!
Kylie Kelce condemns speculating about expectant mothers
Kylie Kelce is a master at shrugging off the rumors about her, but she draws the line at whispers about pregnancy. In July 2024 — before welcoming her fourth daughter, Finnley, in March 2025 — Kylie took to TikTok to shut down the unrelenting speculation that she was pregnant. "I have been congratulated in person multiple times. I have been questioned by strangers," she wrote in the caption. "Most aggressively, I was DM'd by a random woman asking 'did you have a miscarriage?' because one of the news outlets that said I was pregnant doubled back and claimed I hadn't announced it because I had had a miscarriage."
In the video, Kylie laid bare her frustration with "insensitive" reports on something so personal, especially considering she had experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage years prior. Kylie touched on her 2018 loss in an October 2025 episode of "Not Gonna Lie," candidly telling her audience how "it never leaves you." The mom-of-four explained the tragic details of Kylie's 13-week ultrasound, when doctors were unable to find a heartbeat. "It is scarring and stays with you in a way that is yours only," she said. For that reason, she asked fans who viewed her TikTok video to cease their speculations about pregnancy and wait for the parents to come forward with an announcement.