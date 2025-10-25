The Stunning Transformation Of Billy Joel's Daughter Alexa Ray

As the daughter of two American icons, Alexa Ray Joel has lived literally her entire life in the public eye. She has also somewhat lived in the shadow of her parents — five-time Grammy-winning singer and certified Piano Man Billy Joel, and longtime CoverGirl spokesmodel and three-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model Christie Brinkley. Billy Joel and Brinkley wed in 1985, welcoming their only daughter Alexa Ray at the end of that year. The couple divorced in 1994, and both parties went on to remarry and have more children. Alexa Ray continued to be a source of public fascination, even after her parents split.

Though she is proud of her lineage, Alexa Ray spent many years trying to carve out a name for herself separate from her mother and especially her father because she chose to follow him into the music world. "I love my parents, and I'm proud of where I come from, and I'm fortunate and privileged," she told ABC News in 2010. "But at the same time I don't want to ride on their coattails and I want to be defined by me." After she carved out an identity as a skillful singer-songwriter, Alexa Ray became much more open to embracing her familial fame. She has posed for photos alongside her mother, covered one of her father's songs in a national commercial, and joined the "We Didn't Start the Fire" singer onstage multiple times in recent years. Let's take a closer look at Alexa Ray Joel's stunning transformation.