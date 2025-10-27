There's no question that "Dancing with the Stars" is one of the biggest TV hits in recent memory. In fall 2025, the show debuted its 34th season, with ratings on the rise — an unheard-of phenomenon in television for a show that premiered way back in 2005. During the course of the show's extraordinary run, more than 400 celebrities have taken to the show's famed dance floor to show off their mastery (or lack thereof) of such dance moves as the cha-cha, the tango, the quickstep, the jive, and more. These dancing stars have run the gamut, ranging from actors, to pop stars, to athletes, to reality TV stars, to social media personalities, and all stops in between.

Those who've managed to survive the scrutiny of the judges and the show's viewers have danced off with the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, an eclectic group that's included the likes of soap star Kelly Monaco, former teen idol Donny Osmond, "Dirty Dancing" star Jennifer Grey, radio deejay Bobby Bones, former "Bachelorette" Hannah Brown, and "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alum turned "DWTS" host Alphonso Riberio, to highlight just a few.

Over the course of all those seasons, spanning two decades and counting, some of those contestants who captured viewers' hearts while appearing on the show have passed on. To learn more about these dearly departed celebrities, read on for a look at some "Dancing With the Stars" legends who have sadly died.