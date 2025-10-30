Pam Bondi's Oversized Diamond Ring Is Tacky In More Ways Than One
"Bigger is better" appears to be Pam Bondi's motto when she's picking out jewelry. Bondi's been known to don five strands of pearls simultaneously, or super-long chains that make her outfits look outdated. Even so, these fashion missteps look small compared to Bondi's arm and hand bling. Along with bracelets, the attorney general often wears a massive watch. She also can't resist a dazzling ring, sporting a knuckle-sized diamond on her left hand, which some see as a sign that Bondi and her longtime beau, John Wakefield, are married. The dramatic sparkler is easily spotted when Bondi testifies before Congress, and since she appears to be left-handed, it likely gets in the way when she's writing.
Unfortunately, Bondi's gaudy gem is purportedly dangerous, since the Wall Street Journal reported that Donald Trump asserted the ring wounded his hand. The center stone is so heavy that it sometimes slides to the side, bumping into her pinky, or travels towards her palm. However, the president didn't provide specifics, like whether his skin was broken by the main diamond or the smaller stones that comprise the ring's double band.
Based on Trump's experience with Bondi's oversized diamond, the president might want to take extra precautions if Bondi ever re-wears her worst fashion fail. That particular dress was covered in sequins as well as a giant mass of rhinestones around the collar and down the front, rendering it potentially scratchy (and injury-inducing) on multiple fronts.
Trump's hands may be more delicate due to age
Although diamonds are renowned for their cutting ability, a ring is a lot different than a diamond-bladed surgical tool. Given that Donald Trump has tried to conceal his oft-bruised hand by smearing it with makeup or using shady movements to hide it from sight, it's surprising that he would keep referencing his unfortunate encounter with Pam Bondi's tacky ring. If anything, the tale pricks at his ego, since it reflects poorly on his aging hands. Now that he's older, Trump's hands may be more prone to bruising and cuts, especially ones that bleed. "As people get older, the skin gets thinner," Dr. Jon LaPook, CBS News chief medical correspondent, explained in July 2025. "The capillaries get fragile. The blood vessels can burst a little bit more."
However, Trump persists in drawing attention to his purportedly delicate hands. "[These guys have] very strong hands," Trump complained when he invited some college athletes to visit the White House in October 2025 (via The Daily Beast). Even though they weren't wearing rings and gave a standard-looking handshake, the president proclaimed, "They're ripping me, they're ripping my hand up." Trump had a similar reaction a month earlier when he asserted injury to his right hand after greeting a group of police officers. Then again, it's possible Trump is deliberately spotlighting these situations to lend credence to the claim that his perpetual bruise is caused by copious handshaking.