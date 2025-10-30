Pam Bondi's Oversized Diamond Ring Is Tacky In More Ways Than One

"Bigger is better" appears to be Pam Bondi's motto when she's picking out jewelry. Bondi's been known to don five strands of pearls simultaneously, or super-long chains that make her outfits look outdated. Even so, these fashion missteps look small compared to Bondi's arm and hand bling. Along with bracelets, the attorney general often wears a massive watch. She also can't resist a dazzling ring, sporting a knuckle-sized diamond on her left hand, which some see as a sign that Bondi and her longtime beau, John Wakefield, are married. The dramatic sparkler is easily spotted when Bondi testifies before Congress, and since she appears to be left-handed, it likely gets in the way when she's writing.

Unfortunately, Bondi's gaudy gem is purportedly dangerous, since the Wall Street Journal reported that Donald Trump asserted the ring wounded his hand. The center stone is so heavy that it sometimes slides to the side, bumping into her pinky, or travels towards her palm. However, the president didn't provide specifics, like whether his skin was broken by the main diamond or the smaller stones that comprise the ring's double band.

Based on Trump's experience with Bondi's oversized diamond, the president might want to take extra precautions if Bondi ever re-wears her worst fashion fail. That particular dress was covered in sequins as well as a giant mass of rhinestones around the collar and down the front, rendering it potentially scratchy (and injury-inducing) on multiple fronts.