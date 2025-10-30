Kristi Noem's Husband Is Aging Like Fine Wine (Sorry, Corey Lewandowski)

Bryon Noem appears to have prioritized physical activity since he was young, and he participated in football and baseball as a college athlete. Even though his travels as First Gentleman of South Dakota likely involved a lot of time sitting in the car, Bryon stretched his legs by shooting hoops when he arrived at his destination. "While I like the hiking, hunting, and being outdoors, he prefers sports," Kristi Noem explained to Elysian.

Although one of the tragic details about Bryon's life is that he and Kristi don't always get to spend time together due to her political career, it might also be a catalyst for encouraging him to join her outdoors. Despite the persistent gossip that Kristi's marriage is on the rocks, Bryon has been photographed with his wife enjoying some of her favorite outdoor activities, like fishing and going on a nature walk.

Bryon has also engaged in outdoor pursuits without Kristi, like when he ran in the Mayor's Fitness Challenge Kickoff Mile in April 2022, or recorded himself doing a social media pushup challenge. In summer 2023, Bryon showed off his buff physique during a lengthy bike ride. The then-First Gentleman appeared to be traveling solo as he visited Pennsylvania and rode over 300 miles. While that mileage is an impressive feat on its own, Bryon's biggest flex was his ability to pedal a third of his trip in a single day.