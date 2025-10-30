Kristi Noem's Husband Is Aging Like Fine Wine (Sorry, Corey Lewandowski)
Despite of the years-long rumors of a messy affair between Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski, the Secretary of Homeland Security is still married to Bryon Noem. Kristi and Bryon have been together for a long time, and they knew each other as teens. "He was two years older than me," Kristi informed Aberdeen News in 2011. "So I had always known him going to school ... But we didn't start dating until he had already gone off to college." Two years after Kristi graduated high school, she and Bryon got married. Decades later, while Kristi's face and style have changed a lot (especially since she's ditched the blond curls), Bryon looks pretty much the same.
Bryon's hair is just a tad shorter, and he's still rocking the clean-shaven look, albeit with a bit of scruff. However, the ultra-smooth face may have been especially for his wedding pic. Based on other vintage photos, Bryon seemed to favor a more relaxed approach to facial hair since the Noems' three kids were little.
Bryon's youthful appearance might be connected to the way he cares for his mental health. As a longtime business owner, he's maintained plenty of social interactions within his community. When Kristi became South Dakota governor in 2019, Bryon expanded those ties by visiting many of the state's municipalities. "I want to listen to peoples' stories and learn from their experiences, then share them with others," Bryon wrote in the West River Eagle.
Staying active may be Bryon's other secret to aging well
Bryon Noem appears to have prioritized physical activity since he was young, and he participated in football and baseball as a college athlete. Even though his travels as First Gentleman of South Dakota likely involved a lot of time sitting in the car, Bryon stretched his legs by shooting hoops when he arrived at his destination. "While I like the hiking, hunting, and being outdoors, he prefers sports," Kristi Noem explained to Elysian.
Although one of the tragic details about Bryon's life is that he and Kristi don't always get to spend time together due to her political career, it might also be a catalyst for encouraging him to join her outdoors. Despite the persistent gossip that Kristi's marriage is on the rocks, Bryon has been photographed with his wife enjoying some of her favorite outdoor activities, like fishing and going on a nature walk.
Bryon has also engaged in outdoor pursuits without Kristi, like when he ran in the Mayor's Fitness Challenge Kickoff Mile in April 2022, or recorded himself doing a social media pushup challenge. In summer 2023, Bryon showed off his buff physique during a lengthy bike ride. The then-First Gentleman appeared to be traveling solo as he visited Pennsylvania and rode over 300 miles. While that mileage is an impressive feat on its own, Bryon's biggest flex was his ability to pedal a third of his trip in a single day.