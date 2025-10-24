Kristen Bell's Fallon Appearance Confirms Anniversary Scandal Soured Her Reputation

In the wake of the infamous anniversary post from Kristen Bell, many online took to the comment section to air their grievances. Ranging from critique of the joke, with a user writing, "is this... supposed to be funny?" to several people pointing out that this post was made during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, it seemed that people were fairly riled up.

Following the criticism, Bell took steps to limit her social media comments, according to Page Six. However, people still followed her to YouTube to ask why she didn't discuss the scandal in her interview with Jimmy Fallon."Weird that IG post wasn't mentioned," wrote one account. However, they were the lone comment left standing — previous comments criticizing Bell's failure to be forthcoming have since been scrubbed.

Notably, this is not Bell's first instance of handling bad press. There was the time Bell got backlash for her Hello Bello commercial, which had Bell's cutting sense of humor rubbing people the wrong way. For now, it might be best for Bell to remind people that she was once in a Lifetime movie, but that doesn't mean her life looks like a bad one.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.