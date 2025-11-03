Photo Of A Young Kristi Noem Proves Her Makeup Routine Has Received A Major Downgrade

Kristi Noem has experimented with quite a few beauty trends over the years. In the early 1990s, Noem sported blonde curls with maximum volume, and rocked a short, layer-tastic Karen cut in the 2010s. These days, although Noem's hair extensions often look obnoxious due to their massive length and quantity, they're still an improvement compared to some of her past 'dos. When it comes to makeup, however, Noem's current approach has gone in the wrong direction, leaving us longing for a return to her older cosmetic style.

Noem's 2025 look is a quintessential example of the "Republican makeup" trend, complete with false eyelashes, heavy brows, and a thick layer of cakey foundation. In contrast, Noem's earlier look was considerably understated, as evidenced by a vintage pic she shared on Instagram. Back then, Noem sported just a hint of glossy lip color and a glowing complexion. Since only one of Noem's three children is in the photo with her and her husband, Bryon Noem, it's possible this pic hails from as far back as the mid-1990s. Regardless, Noem's lighter makeup looks fabulous, and her eyes look so much larger with a light coating of mascara.

kristinoem/Instagram

Even when she was in her beauty pageant era, Noem's makeup was much less prominent than her present-day style. For her official 1990 Snow Queen portrait, Noem paired her crown with minimalist makeup, in keeping with this Instagram pic from several years later.