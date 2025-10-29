We Gave Karoline Leavitt's Husband A Donald Trump Tan

Karoline Leavitt's husband, Nicholas Riccio, seems content to stay out of the spotlight. However, when he does make an occasional appearance in photos with the White House press secretary, it seems to cause a lot of confusion for people. Since Riccio is over 30 years older than Leavitt, sometimes people mistake Riccio for Leavitt's dad. Beyond Leavitt's dad and her husband, Donald Trump also occupies an important place in Leavitt's life. Riccio and Trump have some similarities, like their careers in real estate. Some of the president's 2020 campaign events were even held at Riccio's New Hampshire properties, years before Leavitt and Riccio's romance began.

Leavitt's Trump obsession has been evident many times, so we couldn't help wondering what it would be like if her husband had more in common with Trump than just political and professional common ground. To find out, we used Photoshop to give Leavitt's husband an orangey complexion to rival Trump's most prominent tan.

Static Media/Getty Images

As expected, the color shift isn't doing Riccio any favors. The darker hue makes the crinkles around his eyes look more prominent, and it ages his appearance overall. It also creates a weird contrast between his face and his navy suit, which is a shame, since the 'fit looks great on him in the unaltered photo.