Strange Things About Pam Bondi's Partner, John Wakefield
While Attorney General Pam Bondi seemingly has no problem speaking her mind on behalf of President Donald Trump, as can be evidenced by the fact that Bondi's job is to appear on television, her personal life is another matter. With a rather varied relationship history, Bondi has been married — and divorced — twice, but has appeared to settle down with longtime beau John Wakefield. However, one of the strange things about Wakefield is that it's fairly difficult to dig up any dirt on him. In fact, the two are so intensely private when it comes to their relationship status that it's hard to know for sure if Bondi and Wakefield are married or not.
It might seem mysterious and aloof to keep much of his life behind the scenes, but that's just the beginning of what seems odd about Wakefield. According to his own bio on Instagram, Wakefield apparently has three children, none of whom belong to Bondi and all of whom he refers to as "monster children...roaming the world." This could, of course, be a loving joke among family, but for someone so guarded to use such pointed words to describe his offspring is fairly strange. In similar ways, much of what's easily accessible about Wakefield seems boilerplate, but there's a feeling of something not quite coming together about him.
John Wakefield's degree and businesses don't quite line up
According to his LinkedIn profile, John Wakefield is the executive vice president of Ellison Development and is a founding principal of Varner Wakefield Equity Partners. Previously, he held positions in business development as well as wealth management, although it wasn't what he initially went to school for. In 1994, Wakefield graduated from College of Charleston with an English degree — not necessarily something typically found on the resume of someone who would go on to start a private equity firm. Of course, he did eventually get his master's degree in business administration from the Thunderbird School of Global Management in 1998.
While all this seems fairly par for the course, Wakefield still feels like a mystery, especially with one of the red flags in his relationship with Pam Bondi being that they are an overly private couple. Although perhaps hiding him away is a strategic move on Bondi's part, as her boss, President Donald Trump, has mentioned he's jealous of Wakefield. When Bondi was being sworn in to serve as attorney general of the United States in February 2025, Trump said of Wakefield, "I hate being around him. He looks too good," after calling him, "very, very handsome." (Via Daily Mail) If his attempt to maintain airtight privacy is perhaps an offhand way of keeping the president from getting upset, it wouldn't be the strangest thing about Wakefield.