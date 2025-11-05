Strange Things About Pam Bondi's Partner, John Wakefield

While Attorney General Pam Bondi seemingly has no problem speaking her mind on behalf of President Donald Trump, as can be evidenced by the fact that Bondi's job is to appear on television, her personal life is another matter. With a rather varied relationship history, Bondi has been married — and divorced — twice, but has appeared to settle down with longtime beau John Wakefield. However, one of the strange things about Wakefield is that it's fairly difficult to dig up any dirt on him. In fact, the two are so intensely private when it comes to their relationship status that it's hard to know for sure if Bondi and Wakefield are married or not.

It might seem mysterious and aloof to keep much of his life behind the scenes, but that's just the beginning of what seems odd about Wakefield. According to his own bio on Instagram, Wakefield apparently has three children, none of whom belong to Bondi and all of whom he refers to as "monster children...roaming the world." This could, of course, be a loving joke among family, but for someone so guarded to use such pointed words to describe his offspring is fairly strange. In similar ways, much of what's easily accessible about Wakefield seems boilerplate, but there's a feeling of something not quite coming together about him.