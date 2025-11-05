The Tragic Story Of Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert makes people laugh for a living — and he's very good at it. He served as a lifeline for many during Donald Trump's first administration, and has done the same as the controversial politician reclaimed the White House for a second term in 2025. Colbert's ability to make people laugh during dark times is, in part, thanks to his own brush with the unthinkable. His life was forever changed when he was just 10, and he's lived with the knowledge that everything can change in an instant ever since.

Colbert learned to channel his pain into power — comedic power, that is. His excellent comedic timing can, in part, be ascribed to his training in improv comedy, something he found an interest in during his university years. His savvy on stage would eventually land him a gig on "The Daily Show," and the rest is history. Colbert has become a household name and the person viewers can turn to when it feels like the world is on fire. While Colbert never denies that the flames are raging, he does provide some much-needed relief from the chaos for 40 minutes every weekday.

Thanks to his success, Colbert is among the many talk show hosts who live extremely lavish lives, but has used his platform to highlight injustice and call out politicians for their shortcomings. He's one of the celebrities who publicly slammed FBI Director Kash Patel, and Trump's inability to hide his fragile ego as he rails against late night TV is, in part, Colbert's doing. The comedian might be able to evoke laughter from his audience with ease, but he's had his fair share of pain and tragedy over the years. One could even argue that Colbert's own tragedies are the reason he can joke about almost anything.