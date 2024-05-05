Meet Donny Osmond's Five Sons

When someone who's lived through the 1970s thinks back to the pop culture of that decade, the Osmond family often comes to mind. The Osmond Brothers were a popular singing group, with Donny Osmond eventually moving to the forefront, becoming a teen idol. He and his sister Marie Osmond soon became a singing duo, and their cover of the Dale & Grace song, "I'm Leaving It (All) Up to You," was a hit in 1974, reaching fourth place in the Billboard Hot 100, cementing their place as pop stars.

The Osmond family has famously been generous, with ten percent of their profits going to their church to help citizens worldwide. While Marie has advocated for the Children's Miracle Network, Donny has been in charge of the Osmond Foundation for the Children of the World. As the Osmond family transformed over the years, their talents and generosity were also passed down. In 1978, Donny married actress Debbie Glenn, and together they had five children, all boys. Meanwhile, Marie would go on to have eight children of her own, although she wasn't the same after the death of her son, Michael.

Along with generosity, Marie has explained that she won't be leaving her money to her kids, telling Us Weekly in 2023, "I don't know anybody who becomes anything if they're just handed money," explaining they should work for success. Donny's sons have all followed that mantra, and each has chosen career paths that include entertainment, art, and business.