8 Royals Who Lived Double Lives

When most people think of royalty, they picture crowns, palaces, and lives that are filled with luxury. However, along with their privileges, members of royal families, including royal children, are often expected to follow strict rules. From how they dress to whom they marry, every little detail is shaped by tradition and duty. During her 21st birthday speech, the late Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, famously said, "[M]y whole life ... shall be devoted to your service and to the service of our great imperial family." That said, not every royal has followed this path. Some royals have stepped away from the institution, while others have followed dreams that had little to do with their titles.

During their interview with Oprah Winfrey (via CBS News), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke about making it "out to the other side." As Harry explained, "We did what we had to do." On the other hand, some royals have pursued interests outside royal duties. In an Instagram post, Princess Eugenie gave people a glimpse of her art series, captioning it, "I am a huge lover of art & a director at@hauserwirth – throughout 2025 I hope to share more of that part of my world with you." So, without further ado, here are eight royals who lived fascinating double lives.