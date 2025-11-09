Lauren Boebert Desperately Needs To Follow This Fashion Trend To Save Her Dated Jeans & Blazers
Throughout her congressional career, blazers and jeans have been among Lauren Boebert's go-tos for workwear. At first glance, this seems like a wise strategy. "Few pieces can match the appeal of a blazer and a pair of trusty denim jeans. This classic combo gives endless possibilities for stylish, comfortable, and elevated looks," notes personal stylist and blogger Elly Brown. Unfortunately, the divisive politician's reliance on blazers and skinny jeans often makes her 'fits look dated. In other instances, Boebert has paired blazers with faded, loose jeans that create a clash of formal/casual between her top and bottom halves.
To help the Colorado congresswoman modernize her look, she would be better off accessorizing with brown suede shoes instead of showcasing her fandom for animal print footwear. Since this fashion trend is all about color and material, Boebert could go with any shoe style: Boots, sneakers, even the high heels she seems to favor regardless of whether they're practical. Too often, Boebert's mismatched footwear fails have ruined her looks. By swapping the fake gold Trump sneakers and loud printed cowboy boots for understated, neutral suede, her style would dramatically improve.
To fully embrace this trend, though, the staunch Republican needs to make a few other tweaks to her blazer-and-jeans ensembles. Boebert should drop a number of jeans from her wardrobe, and swap them for non-skinny styles in a darker wash. However, since Boebert is only five feet tall, finding shorter length pants, especially in wider leg varieties, might be challenging, and she'll need to consider heel height too.
Lauren Boebert once got close to the blazer and brown shoe trend before
In January 2025, Lauren Boebert somewhat surprisingly chose an outfit that flirted with the chic trend of pairing brown suede shoes with a blazer and jeans. The controversial Colorado congresswoman visited a fire station in an ensemble that was much more subdued than her usual attire. Boebert wore slightly flared jeans, a tan blazer, and a rusty red top. However, she wasn't quite there yet. While her shoes weren't suede, the brown pumps were ideal for keeping her pants above the ground. Even though a slightly darker denim would've look more polished and modern, the cut and length of the pants really worked for her. Blazer-wise, though, she really needs to up her game. Boebert has suffered a number of blazer fashion fails, ranging from jackets that don't complement the rest of her outfit to those that don't fit correctly.
Here, the overall fit is better than some of her other blazers, especially when compared to a black jacket that looked too tight in the waist and had too-long sleeves that she had to cuff. However, this blazer length is longer, so it makes her legs look shorter. "For most women, especially if you're petite like myself, the most flattering length for your blazer is cropped," as YouTuber Chi Li advised. On a more positive note, the center button of Boebert's blazer helps define her waist. Alternatively, the controversial politician could also showcase her shape by simply leaving the jacket open.