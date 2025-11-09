Lauren Boebert Desperately Needs To Follow This Fashion Trend To Save Her Dated Jeans & Blazers

Throughout her congressional career, blazers and jeans have been among Lauren Boebert's go-tos for workwear. At first glance, this seems like a wise strategy. "Few pieces can match the appeal of a blazer and a pair of trusty denim jeans. This classic combo gives endless possibilities for stylish, comfortable, and elevated looks," notes personal stylist and blogger Elly Brown. Unfortunately, the divisive politician's reliance on blazers and skinny jeans often makes her 'fits look dated. In other instances, Boebert has paired blazers with faded, loose jeans that create a clash of formal/casual between her top and bottom halves.

To help the Colorado congresswoman modernize her look, she would be better off accessorizing with brown suede shoes instead of showcasing her fandom for animal print footwear. Since this fashion trend is all about color and material, Boebert could go with any shoe style: Boots, sneakers, even the high heels she seems to favor regardless of whether they're practical. Too often, Boebert's mismatched footwear fails have ruined her looks. By swapping the fake gold Trump sneakers and loud printed cowboy boots for understated, neutral suede, her style would dramatically improve.

To fully embrace this trend, though, the staunch Republican needs to make a few other tweaks to her blazer-and-jeans ensembles. Boebert should drop a number of jeans from her wardrobe, and swap them for non-skinny styles in a darker wash. However, since Boebert is only five feet tall, finding shorter length pants, especially in wider leg varieties, might be challenging, and she'll need to consider heel height too.