Lauren Boebert Desperately Needs To Drop These Unflattering Jeans From Her Wardrobe
Lauren Boebert has been known to take a haphazard approach to fashion, like when she wore the same sloppy white button-down shirt two days in a row. Even with her more put-together 'fits, Boebert doesn't overthink things. "We just kind of slapped it all together," Boebert commented about one of her outfits on TikTok. "It halfway matches." This lackadaisical attitude creates ensembles that are very hit or miss. In this case, she was selling herself short. The professional combo of black top, blue and black color-blocked skirt, and harmonizing blue pumps was a far cry from some of Boebert's epic mismatched footwear fails. When it comes to denim looks, however, the Colorado congresswoman hasn't been as lucky.
Boebert has some jeans that should be first in her list of clothes to ditch. In March 2025, she headed out to a meeting wearing straight legged jeans with a slightly relaxed fit. For starters, the cut wasn't flattering to her gams. To make matters worse, Boebert threw off her proportions by pairing the jeans with an ill-fitting blazer. The jacket's too-long hem and high-waisted clasp made her legs look particularly short.
In September 2025, Boebert tried another unfortunate blazer/jeans combo. The light-wash denim bagged at the hem and was clearly too long for Boebert's five-feet-hall height. Beyond that, the top and bottom halves of her ensemble created a clash of casual and professional styles. To add to the issues, the blazer looked too tight and created a gap above her oversized belt.
Boebert's had many denim fails
Lauren Boebert's been caught wearing outdated outfits many times, making it clear that she's past due for a closet cleanout. Jeans seems to cause her particular issues, due to her adherence to skinny cuts. She's also tried unsuccessful variations on skinny jeans, like a chewed-up looking distressed pair. Just like with the looser jeans, part of the problem with these looks is that she pairs them with pieces that don't go together, like high heels and a ball cap.
Boebert even defended her denim choices with an embarrassing claim and spin on the Sydney Sweeney American Eagle ad, posting a black-and-white photo as she walked away in bootcut jeans. While the Colorado Congresswoman does get credit for branching out, she still needs to find jeans that fit correctly. Since she's five feet tall, petite sizing options might be helpful. She also needs to measure her inseam to solve the baggy jeans issue. "If you don't already have a pair that you love the length of, you just need to cuff them to the length that you want them to be," before measuring, advises YouTuber Brooke Anderson.
In addition, Boebert may want to have more of a plan in place for her possible 'fits, rather than showing up to work looking like she hit "snooze" too many times. If she has a tentative idea of which types shoes she'll wear with a particular pair, she can avoid some of these denim pitfalls.