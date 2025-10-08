Lauren Boebert Desperately Needs To Drop These Unflattering Jeans From Her Wardrobe

Lauren Boebert has been known to take a haphazard approach to fashion, like when she wore the same sloppy white button-down shirt two days in a row. Even with her more put-together 'fits, Boebert doesn't overthink things. "We just kind of slapped it all together," Boebert commented about one of her outfits on TikTok. "It halfway matches." This lackadaisical attitude creates ensembles that are very hit or miss. In this case, she was selling herself short. The professional combo of black top, blue and black color-blocked skirt, and harmonizing blue pumps was a far cry from some of Boebert's epic mismatched footwear fails. When it comes to denim looks, however, the Colorado congresswoman hasn't been as lucky.

Boebert has some jeans that should be first in her list of clothes to ditch. In March 2025, she headed out to a meeting wearing straight legged jeans with a slightly relaxed fit. For starters, the cut wasn't flattering to her gams. To make matters worse, Boebert threw off her proportions by pairing the jeans with an ill-fitting blazer. The jacket's too-long hem and high-waisted clasp made her legs look particularly short.

In September 2025, Boebert tried another unfortunate blazer/jeans combo. The light-wash denim bagged at the hem and was clearly too long for Boebert's five-feet-hall height. Beyond that, the top and bottom halves of her ensemble created a clash of casual and professional styles. To add to the issues, the blazer looked too tight and created a gap above her oversized belt.