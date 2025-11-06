Kimberly Guilfoyle Swipes At Gavin Newsom Marriage With Cheeky Hint She's Finally Over Don Jr.

Kimberly Guilfoyle has finally made it to Greece. While she started her visit with some festive celebrations, the Trump staffer quickly got down to business in her long-awaited role as a U.S. ambassador. On November 4, 2025, Guilfoyle spent time with Konstantinos Tasoulas, the president of Greece. She steered clear of her usual tacky garb for her new gig, opting instead for a Kamala Harris-esque pantsuit. As she and Tasoulas chitchatted, Guilfoyle mentioned that she'd visited the county back in 2004, both for work and on honeymoon. Notably, this was during the former Fox News host's first marriage, to California Governor Gavin Newsom, and she threw a little shade at her former partner while discussing it.

"Fabulous honeymoon but..." Guilfoyle trailed off meaningfully (via the Daily Mail). The Greek president understood the subtext and lightheartedly commiserated with her. The U.S. ambassador then slyly remarked, "We'll work on getting a new husband" — a telling admission that seems to indicate she's fully healed from her very public breakup with former fiancé Donald Trump Jr. and is ready to re-enter the dating scene. The media personality has suffered heartbreak multiple times.

After her five-year marriage to Newsom, Guilfoyle was married to Eric Villency for three years. During her second marriage, she and Don Jr. became friends. They started dating in 2018 and the happy couple's engagement lasted from January 2020 until December 2024 (although, behind the scenes, things purportedly ended months earlier). On the positive side, Guilfoyle's split from Don Jr. might be her smartest career move yet, and her knowing comments about her love life likely helped build a rapport with Tasoulas.