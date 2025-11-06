Kimberly Guilfoyle Swipes At Gavin Newsom Marriage With Cheeky Hint She's Finally Over Don Jr.
Kimberly Guilfoyle has finally made it to Greece. While she started her visit with some festive celebrations, the Trump staffer quickly got down to business in her long-awaited role as a U.S. ambassador. On November 4, 2025, Guilfoyle spent time with Konstantinos Tasoulas, the president of Greece. She steered clear of her usual tacky garb for her new gig, opting instead for a Kamala Harris-esque pantsuit. As she and Tasoulas chitchatted, Guilfoyle mentioned that she'd visited the county back in 2004, both for work and on honeymoon. Notably, this was during the former Fox News host's first marriage, to California Governor Gavin Newsom, and she threw a little shade at her former partner while discussing it.
"Fabulous honeymoon but..." Guilfoyle trailed off meaningfully (via the Daily Mail). The Greek president understood the subtext and lightheartedly commiserated with her. The U.S. ambassador then slyly remarked, "We'll work on getting a new husband" — a telling admission that seems to indicate she's fully healed from her very public breakup with former fiancé Donald Trump Jr. and is ready to re-enter the dating scene. The media personality has suffered heartbreak multiple times.
After her five-year marriage to Newsom, Guilfoyle was married to Eric Villency for three years. During her second marriage, she and Don Jr. became friends. They started dating in 2018 and the happy couple's engagement lasted from January 2020 until December 2024 (although, behind the scenes, things purportedly ended months earlier). On the positive side, Guilfoyle's split from Don Jr. might be her smartest career move yet, and her knowing comments about her love life likely helped build a rapport with Tasoulas.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's Greek honeymoon was near the end of her first marriage
The mention of a 2004 honeymoon is interesting, since Kimberly Guilfoyle and Gavin Newsom had a wildly lavish wedding in December 2001. By 2004, the couple was in a long-distance relationship, with Newsom serving as mayor of San Francisco, and Guilfoyle working on television in New York. This might explain why they took a romantic trip to Greece together. Despite the likely difficulties of being thousands of miles apart, Guilfoyle and Newsom praised each other in a September 2004 interview with Harper's Bazaar. The couple even posed for a loved-up photo stretched out on a rug together, Newsom's arms wrapped around Guilfoyle.
Somewhat surprisingly, they announced their separation in January 2005. "Unfortunately, the demands of our respective careers have made it too difficult for us to continue as a married couple," Guilfoyle and Newsom explained at the time (via SF Gate). "We have developed a tremendous bond of love and respect for each other. That will never change." As the years went by, they drifted further apart and Newsom even regretted taking that oft-publicized Harper's Bazaar pic.
However, the former Fox News host's more recent breakup seemingly offered her an opportunity to heal some old wounds. Guilfoyle and Newsom reconnected after her Donald Trump Jr. split when she helped arrange for the late podcaster Charlie Kirk to be on the Californian governor's podcast. Now, based on her remarks to Greek president Konstantinos Tasoulas, it appears as though Guilfoyle is also ready to welcome the possibility of new romantic relationships.