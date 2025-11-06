Sarah Ferguson's Rumored Comeback Is Ripped From Meghan Markle's Playbook
In yet another stumble from grace, former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson is learning what life after losing her royal title is like. When King Charles III officially stripped her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, of his princehood on November 3, it meant that Windsor and Ferguson were in the wind once again. While Ferguson has broken royal protocol in the past, this time will most likely be very different. Already, the former duchess has been asked to move out, lost her position at Loose Women, and is seeing opportunities dry up. However, it appears as if Ferguson is taking notes from another disgraced duchess and is copying some moves embraced by Meghan Markle.
According to The Sun, Ferguson's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have suggested she work with a fixer to rebrand herself as a source of inspiration for women the world over. "Sarah has always been...a hard worker," a source divulged, but there might be more of an uphill battle than realized. The general public still seems a bit wary of Ferguson and her ex-husband's many scandals, with many sneering at the concept of Ferguson becoming "a leader of the female positivity world," according to the Daily Mail. All this feels eerily similar to when the Duchess of Sussex tried to launch her lifestyle brand, As Ever, after she and husband Prince Harry caused a giant rift in the royal family.
Meghan Markle and Sarah Ferguson have quite a bit in common
Sarah Ferguson's attempt of a significant rebrand might not just be inspired by Meghan Markle — the two have often appeared to be running on parallel tracks. Not only was Markle's downfall similar to Ferguson's, the two women have a penchant for keeping their names in the papers. While Markle was initially dubbed the next Ferguson, perhaps things might play out the other way around.
For her part, Markle has had the luxury of time to relaunch herself in the public eye. Not only has her show, "With Love, Meghan," secured two seasons on Netflix, but Markle has also launched a podcast, made speaking appearances, and is even acting again. All this has helped give clout to the other work the Duchess of Sussex wants to prioritize. On October 14, Markle spoke at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit, after she and her husband Prince Harry were awarded Humanitarians of the Year by Project Healthy Minds.
Perhaps it's awards and work like this that Ferguson has her eye on as she seeks to clean up her image. Though it would be wise for her to remember that even Markle had to take a break from the spotlight to rebuild things — and even then, much of the public seems divided when it comes to Markle.