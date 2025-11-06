Sarah Ferguson's Rumored Comeback Is Ripped From Meghan Markle's Playbook

In yet another stumble from grace, former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson is learning what life after losing her royal title is like. When King Charles III officially stripped her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, of his princehood on November 3, it meant that Windsor and Ferguson were in the wind once again. While Ferguson has broken royal protocol in the past, this time will most likely be very different. Already, the former duchess has been asked to move out, lost her position at Loose Women, and is seeing opportunities dry up. However, it appears as if Ferguson is taking notes from another disgraced duchess and is copying some moves embraced by Meghan Markle.

According to The Sun, Ferguson's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have suggested she work with a fixer to rebrand herself as a source of inspiration for women the world over. "Sarah has always been...a hard worker," a source divulged, but there might be more of an uphill battle than realized. The general public still seems a bit wary of Ferguson and her ex-husband's many scandals, with many sneering at the concept of Ferguson becoming "a leader of the female positivity world," according to the Daily Mail. All this feels eerily similar to when the Duchess of Sussex tried to launch her lifestyle brand, As Ever, after she and husband Prince Harry caused a giant rift in the royal family.