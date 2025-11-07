Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Doing Something JD Vance Could Never Do And It's Working
Though she may be constantly embroiled in ongoing political feuds, Marjorie Taylor Greene consistently knows how to speak her mind. As a firebrand for the MAGA movement, and a once die-hard fan of President Donald Trump, Greene has positioned herself as a load-bearing weight among the conservative party. However, as Trump sinks further into his second term in the White House, it appears there's a rift growing between where he wants to take the nation and what Greene thinks would be best. Not one to back down from a fight, Greene has shown she has the guts to stand up to the man in charge — something the current vice president seems to want to avoid.
Though Vice President JD Vance wasn't always a fan of Trump, he's changed his tune quite a bit since finding himself in the White House. It's been speculated that Vance could be a Republican contender for the 2028 presidential election, but his unwillingness to set himself apart from his current boss could hinder him (just ask Kamala Harris). However, according to NOTUS, there could be a new challenger hitting the field heading into 2028 — Greene herself. Though she has since denied it, the publication claims to have spoken to several sources who've heard rumblings that the Georgia representative thinks she's got "the national donor network to win the primary."
As much as Greene might try to distance herself from these rumors, her recent behavior certainly points towards a rift in the party. Should things split amongst Republicans, Greene could be one to watch for where they could be headed next.
Marjorie Taylor Greene has become critical of Donald Trump
What could be seen as the breaking point between Marjorie Taylor Greene and her love of Donald Trump possibly began in May 2025. According to The Wall Street Journal, when it was discovered that Trump's name appeared in the fabled files of his former friend and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, the release of the files was ultimately delayed. This ruffled Greene's feathers, who has since threatened to out clients of Epstein on her own.
It's gotten to the point where she has been going against the grain of her own party so much that one of the politicians who can't stand Greene might just be Trump. Not only has she barked for transparency in the Epstein investigation, Greene has been critical of GOP Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. Speaking on "The View" on October 14, Greene criticized his leadership, referred to Johnson as "weak," and sided with Democrats on the need to end the ongoing government shutdown. All of these are things that her fellow conservatives, especially JD Vance, appear unlikely to do.
There's been a homogeneity within the Republican party during Trump's second term. While a united front might appear strong on the surface, much of the policies they're pushing for remain unpopular with the voters at home. With Greene's ability to embarrass herself and keep going, there's a chance she could be sparking a major change for her party and beyond.