What Celebrities Have Said About Tyler Henry And His Predictions
Ever since he was a teenager, Tyler Henry has impressed Hollywood stars with his mediumship. Time and time again, he claims not to know much of anything about celebrities, which is how he's able to sit down with them and give them supposedly-pure readings from the other side, unclouded by what he knows about someone from their Wikipedia page ... if you believe him. There are plenty of signs "Hollywood Medium" Tyler Henry is fake; Henry himself told The Cut that he sometimes doesn't get it right. "I aim to be about 80 percent on," he confessed. "I just kind of trust the process."
Depending on which celebs you ask, though, most of the stars who have been on his show seem perfectly pleased by the readings they've received. The first celebrity he ever sat down with was Sarah Paulson, who called him out of the blue before he was even on television. He told Vanity Fair that he was a big fan of the actor. "I about pooped my pants. I love her. I was shaking. I remember I had the phone in my hand and my palm had gone full sweaty, and it fell out of my hand, and I was like, grasping on the ground, hoping she didn't hear," he recalled.
One thing led to another — a meeting with agents, some auditions for television executives — and Henry has been a fixture in the pop culture landscape ever since. Here's what these celebrities have said about Henry, his readings, and his predictions.
The Kardashian Sisters were very emotional at their reading
Tyler Henry met his husband Clint Godwin right as his career took off. Godwin first reached out for a reading after seeing Henry on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," before he even had his own show. Henry sat down with Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian on an episode of their E! reality series, and he claimed to connect them with Robert Kardashian, their late father. The reading went so well, in fact, that Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner later appeared on Henry's show, and Khloé became a repeat customer.
During that first reading, however, Khloé asked the then-teenaged medium for advice about her own spirituality and experience with the paranormal. "I feel energies and spirits really well," she said on "KUWTK." "I'm not saying, 'Oh my god, there's a ghost in the corner,' but I know when I feel something." She asked Henry whether she might develop her own psychic gift someday, and he offered kindly, "You definitely do have that really keen intuition." He said he felt the same in Kourtney, but not Kim. Ouch.
In a later reading with Khloé, Henry warned her that she might have trouble ahead in her love life. "One of the challenges that's coming through is a referral of ultimately being distanced but in a physical sense," he said (via E! News), predicting rockiness in her relationship with Tristan Thompson — who ultimately cheated on her right when their child True Thompson was born.
Boy George was too much of a skeptic for Tyler Henry ... at first
When Tyler Henry sat down with "Karma Chameleon" singer Boy George for a reading on "Hollywood Medium," the Brit was perfectly fine with the medium to the stars' ignorance of his fame. "That's good!" Boy George insisted. "I'm glad you don't know too much about me." Soon, however, it became clear that the Culture Club frontman wasn't too interested in playing along. After all, he was a skeptic, and he'd been convinced to participate by his manager, Paul Kemsley, who is married to "Real Housewives" star Dorit Kemsley. As Henry began to pass along messages he said he was receiving from the other side, Boy George's replies became terse, telling the medium he didn't know what this all might be referring to.
Things got so tense, in fact, that Paul — a believer — came out from the room where he'd been watching the session and encouraged his client to be more open to the other side. Eventually, as Boy George softened, Henry was able to pass on a sense of peace from the singer's departed father. "I think he does have a real gift, and I'd like to see him again," the "Do You Really Want To Hurt Me" singer told the show's cameras after the reading concluded. "It's nice to go into something with a bit of cynicism and come out with a bit of ... maybe an altered point of view."
Both Tyler Henry and Snooki were overwhelmed at her reading
As with the Kardashians, Tyler Henry connected so strongly with "Jersey Shore" star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi at her initial reading that she's been a repeat customer. At that first encounter, Henry claimed to have received a message from Polizzi's departed uncle, making her cry. "It was very emotional for me," she said on an episode of "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry," "because I see him in my dreams and he doesn't speak. So now the fact that I have this communication, and my uncle's talking to me? Dude, I'm like, a ball of tears."
Polizzi was so impressed that she brought Henry back for a group reading with her entire family. This time, the medium himself wound up in tears, breaking down in the cab on the way to the reading. "It's like a sense of depression," he told the "Hollywood Medium" cameras. "An empathetic sadness. I know it's not mine, you know?"
Once again, Henry brought across a number of messages that resonated with his fellow reality star, making her entire family emotional as they heard their departed relative had finally found a sense of peace. Polizzi was once again very impressed by his talent. "He was spot-on again!" she marveled. "Like, you can't make that up!"
Jodie Sweetin found herself speechless after her reading with Tyler Henry
"Full House" star Jodie Sweetin has made many candid confessions about addiction, but when she appeared on an episode of "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry," it was her late grandmother who passed along a message of support. Before the reading, Sweetin revealed that she's lost a number of family members who she'd relied on during the darkest times of her life. "They were really there for me through a lot of stuff," she said, wondering who she'd hear from.
Tyler Henry claimed to have connected with her grandmother, who revealed to him that she was proud of her granddaughter's journey with recovery. Sweetin found herself unable to speak too much, but Henry explained the signs and symbols he was receiving, expressing that extreme pride in her commitment to turning her life around. "It hit me in an emotional spot," Sweetin reflected after the reading, "when she said she was proud of my recovery. Because my grandma, no matter what, was my biggest supporter. No matter what I had done, or screwed up, or not screwed up, she loved me."
The clairvoyant was particularly proud of how that session went, heaping praise on the former child star for her willingness to receive the messages he was passing along. "I feel like Jodie got a lot out of this reading," he said. "She was really vulnerable and open with sharing with me."
Tom Arnold changed his mind about Tyler Henry
Tom Arnold, once best known as part of the cast of "Roseanne," met Tyler Henry with a fair amount of skepticism. "I am in show business," Arnold stated matter-of-factly on "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry." "I know you can fake a lot of bulls****. So. But, he seems like a very sweet guy. I can't believe we're doing this."
Henry is used to working with skeptics, however, and over the course of their reading he was able to wear Arnold down. After connecting with a writer friend, Henry turned to a family member who had just recently passed, and Arnold immediately knew who he meant. The connection was only strengthened when Henry correctly noted that she was a cat person, not a dog person. "My crazy Aunt Kay's cat!" the actor marveled. "Knowing her name and her cat? Nobody — that's crazy."
Eventually, Arnold trusted what was happening enough to ask Henry if he would have a second child with his then-wife Ashley. After Henry predicted that another child was indeed a possibility, Arnold seemed pleased. "I have a feeling it's happening," he confessed to the cameras. By the time the episode aired, Arnold and his wife had indeed welcomed a daughter.
Tyler Henry made Rebel Wilson cry
Occasionally, Tyler Henry receives messages from the other side that aren't actually meant for the celebrity he's sitting down with. That's what happened when "Pitch Perfect" star Rebel Wilson appeared on "Hollywood Medium," finding that Henry was instead receiving encouragement meant for her sister Liberty Wilson. Henry correctly picked up on the fact that Liberty was going through a rough patch, and Rebel wasn't sure how much to say on television. "It's weird, cause ... I don't want to breach her confidence," Rebel said. "If she was here, she may want to say it, or she may not."
Ultimately, Rebel decided to call Liberty up, and Henry was all too happy to talk to her on the phone. As tears rolled down Rebel's cheeks, Henry offered Liberty the positive affirmation he said he was receiving from the other side. "This is a message you're meant to hear," he told her, "and that ultimately, you're on the right track. The best is yet to come ... you're making the right choice."
Even though this message wasn't meant for the "Bride Hard" star herself, Rebel was nevertheless extremely appreciative of her reading with Henry. She told the cameras, "[It] was such a positive message. You just feel so much for your own sister, and I just know how badly she would need a message like that right now. It's very, very positive."
Margaret Cho seemed to believe that Tyler Henry spoke to Robin Williams
For the most part, when Tyler Henry sits down with a celebrity, he claims to connect with people that the general public don't know all that well. Famous people have plenty of non-famous family members who have died, so for the most part, his televised readings are with spirits that his audience would have no familiarity with. When Henry filmed an episode of "Hollywood Medium" with comedian Margaret Cho, however, the entity that came through was apparently none other than Robin Williams.
It might've helped that Cho is a believer. "I definitely believe in all kinds of different things on that, sort of, the paranormal spectrum," she told the "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry" cameras. The session began with Henry correctly predicting that Cho would be writing a book that would be a hit, which impressed her even more. "He said there would be a two-month delay, which there was, which is so randomly accurate!" she gushed. "It's good to know that it's going to be successful!"
Then Williams came through. Cho described meeting him when she was a child and eventually working together, and Henry validated that Williams always respected what Cho did. He also tried to ease her pain over his death, noting that he wasn't suffering anymore. "He really was connecting to Robin Williams," Cho said. "I really could sense it, just from his heart. So that was a really healing thing for me."
Vanderpump Rules stars were open to Tyler Henry's readings
Back in 2018, Tyler Henry sat down with "Vanderpump Rules" stars Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval for a reading at SUR, the Lisa Vanderpump-owned restaurant where the Bravo show took place. Taylor and Sandoval, two of the show's biggest villains, seemed open to having their readings done for "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry," but Taylor made it clear that it wasn't normally his thing. "Don't be offended; I'm a little skeptical of it, but yeah," he said.
Taylor went first, and Henry claimed to connect with his grandmother, dropping in details about a red cross and similar-sounding family names. Taylor seemed convinced immediately, telling the medium, "I'm curious how the hell you know some of these things ... Wow, this is a little amazing! Okay!" Henry offered a word of advice about the Taylor family's attempt to move their grandfather into an assisted-living home, suggesting that his grandmother thinks he won't do something he's being made to do.
In fact, Taylor's reading was so detailed that Sandoval didn't get any messages coming through. "You made a believer!" Taylor ultimately confessed as Henry took his leave. Too bad the medium wasn't able to predict that, a few short years after their session, Jax Taylor would be fired from "Vanderpump Rules!" and that Sandoval would torpedo his decade-long relationship with Ariana Madix by embroiling himself in a cheating scandal that rocked the Bravo universe.
Tyler Henry helped Nancy Grace process her grief
Tyler Henry's job involves talking on behalf of dead people, which is something he has in common with Nancy Grace, host of true-crime shows like "Bloodline Detectives." Grace is known for her fiery, no-nonsense on-screen persona, and at first she seemed guarded against Henry's claims. "For me to believe in almost anything, I look for proof," the former prosecutor told the "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry" cameras.
Eventually, he got the journalist to soften. She handed him a handkerchief, and he immediately connected it to her father. "That is one of my father's handkerchiefs," she admitted, "and I keep it with me all the time, at all times, right here by my heart." She confessed to holding on to a lot of guilt about his death, because he died in the hospital of kidney failure after she'd forced him to go. Henry said it wasn't even that her father forgave her; he was never angry to begin with. "It was encouraging to me, the possibility that my father believes it was time for him to pass on, and that he is okay with that," she reflected.
Grace first embarked on her righteously angry prosecutorial career when her ex-fiancé was murdered, and Henry was able to offer a level of detail that shocked the veteran journalist. Between releasing her from her guilt around her father's death and telling her that her fiancé was proud of her, Grace left the session a believer. "I feel very much more contemplative," she said, "and the strongest feeling I've had of peace in a very long time."
Chrissy Metz felt validated by Tyler Henry confirming her friend was murdered
When Tyler Henry sat down with "This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz, he didn't realize he was meeting a fan. He recognized her, but only from her "American Horror Story" appearances, years before she broke out on the NBC drama. Still, Henry was quickly able to connect with a friend that Metz had been hoping to hear from, someone whose tragic death she suspected was a murder. "As Tyler stated, he was planning a trip, and had bought a car, and that of course validated that he was talking about our dear friend," Metz told the "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry" cameras.
Metz said things were still so unclear about his death, the legal situation still so up in the air, that she didn't even feel comfortable saying his name on the show. "He was just a dear friend and loved by anyone," she said. "To know him was to love him." Henry insisted that the person's case would eventually end in justice.
That particular prediction is hard to confirm because Metz has kept so many details of the situation close to the chest, but Henry offered another prediction during her reading that has since come true. "I do think you'll get some opportunities on stage," Henry said, insisting Metz would soon be in a play rather than a musical. That episode aired in March 2018; in May, Metz made her stage debut, and it was indeed in a play.