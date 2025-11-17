The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2025 Governors Awards

For nearly a century now, the Governors Awards, originally named the Honorary Oscars, have been a way to celebrate lifetime achievements in the film industry outside the traditional Oscar ceremonies. On November 16, 2025, the Los Angeles event celebrated huge Hollywood names like Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton, and Debbie Allen. The high-profile ceremony included many other stars in its audience and on its red carpet, with photos snapped of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ariana Grande, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, and so many more.

Needless to say, the black carpet of the Governors Awards carried a crowd of sharply dressed celebrities who strutted in stunning gowns and tuxes. As people shuffled their way through blinding camera flashes, a trend of badly dressed stars made a return from the 2024 Governors Awards. Many cringeworthy and downright terrible outfits were captured in the paparazzi line outside the historical event. From typical fashion icons to adventurous style daredevils, the list of worst-dressed stars featured notable and surprising names alike.