The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2025 Governors Awards
For nearly a century now, the Governors Awards, originally named the Honorary Oscars, have been a way to celebrate lifetime achievements in the film industry outside the traditional Oscar ceremonies. On November 16, 2025, the Los Angeles event celebrated huge Hollywood names like Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton, and Debbie Allen. The high-profile ceremony included many other stars in its audience and on its red carpet, with photos snapped of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ariana Grande, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, and so many more.
Needless to say, the black carpet of the Governors Awards carried a crowd of sharply dressed celebrities who strutted in stunning gowns and tuxes. As people shuffled their way through blinding camera flashes, a trend of badly dressed stars made a return from the 2024 Governors Awards. Many cringeworthy and downright terrible outfits were captured in the paparazzi line outside the historical event. From typical fashion icons to adventurous style daredevils, the list of worst-dressed stars featured notable and surprising names alike.
Queen Latifah's silky red dress misfire
Queen Latifah has donned some larger-than-life dresses on the red carpet, making a name for herself in the world of style and defining her personal wardrobe with some flair. Joining the decked-out celebs of the Governors Awards, "The Equalizer" star appeared rather frumpy this time.
Her flowing silk red dress bunched awkwardly at the actor's wrists and sides, giving the impression of a nightgown instead of black carpet garb. A black beaded rose was sewn into the right side of the dress, which the "U.N.I.T.Y." singer failed to tie together with black flats and dripping earrings.
Renate Reinsve's dress was giving trash bag
Norwegian actor Renate Reinsve was among the many film stars to strut the black carpet of the Governors Awards. The star of "The Worst Person in the World" posed in a long, black leather gown with a trumpet-like skirt.
The leather material of the dress, specifically the pleating of the skirt, resembled a trash bag stuffed full. Though Reinsve's leather bodice showed how the material can be used inventively, the skirt was a disappointment.
Amanda Seyfried's dress screamed micro trend mishap
"Jennifer's Body" star Amanda Seyfried beamed in a brown polka dot dress. Though the color was a great hue to complement the actor's fair skin, the dress had one too many details that were obvious obsessions with micro trends.
From the brown and white polka dots and the satin pink bow down to the brown fur sleeves, Seyfried's outfit was a fashion fad faux pas. With the many competing elements to this piece, the ensemble would've benefited from a subtler selection of jewelry than the actor's gaudy necklace and earrings.
Cynthia Erivo was drowning in her bulky ensemble
Cynthia Erivo is no stranger to cringeworthy moments, but this overwhelming mess was a definite standout in her seasoned history. The Broadway singer's oversized floral jacket featured 3D elements and feathers along the sleeves before melting into a tinsel-inspired skirt.
It proved to be all too much for the actor's small frame. Not only was the powerful performer drowning in the excess of fabric, but the shining material mixed with one too many avant-garde details made for a messy arts and crafts look.
Kate Hudson's Hollywood-inspired dress was a bedazzled mess
Kate Hudson donned an old Hollywood-inspired look that didn't quite hit the mark. While her curled hair and classy earrings perfectly matched her aesthetic, the distracting sleeves of her silk dress took away from her refined design. Plus, the dress didn't show off Hudson's killer legs.
Hudson's dress featured a high neckline, a sewn bust line on the bodice, and pinched fabric at her tummy. These could have worked toward the older style she was attempting to replicate, but the butterfly design on the sleeves created a disastrous distraction. With far too many beads and strange, silky cuffs, the overpowering sleeves ruined her otherwise chic gown.
Hailee Steinfeld's black billowing dress created a bad look
Hailee Steinfeld's gorgeous style transformation through the years hit a bizarre wall with this less-than-fashionable moment on the carpet of the Governors Awards. Steinfeld kept to her traditional makeup and hair look with a slicked back bun and nude colored lip, but went all out on a strange, shapely piece.
With a black scale-like train, see-through patches, and a jellyfish-inspired torso, it's hard to see what exactly the "Sinners" actor was going for. The dramatic piece hid the actor behind a weird shape, an odd choice for the Oscars-sponsored event.
Jeremy Allen White was underdressed for the black carpet
Jeremy Allen White, the star of "The Bear," stepped out on the black carpet a little underdressed. Where Hailee Steinfeld's experimental look was too much for the Governors Awards, White's ensemble was too little.
While many of his male cohorts donned full tuxes or tailored suits, White walked the carpet in an unbuttoned white shirt, white undershirt, cummerbund, and black slacks. His lack of a jacket, open top, and rolled sleeves gave the actor an unpolished and deeply unprofessional image for such a prestigious event.
Emily Blunt's stiff stance in a red gown
Among the crowd of celebrities on the Governors Awards carpet was Emily Blunt. The "Jungle Cruise" actor posed in a long red gown with a pleated blossoming shoulder detail and a peek-a-boo cut-out in the skirt.
The color is too harsh for Blunt's paler skin, but the dated shoulder element and the daring see-through slits are where the outfit truly falls apart. The billowing neckline detail contrasts the aesthetic of the cut, which is dangerously close to giving the actor a wardrobe malfunction, and Blunt seems to know it with her stiff pose.
Jeremy Strong's all-brown tux was all wrong
"Succession" star Jeremy Strong wore a less-than-appetizing ensemble for the pap walk of the November event. The apparent denim material and sneaker combo were an unstylish pairing for the carpet, especially with the unappealing color of the monochromatic outfit.
Not only was the color a distasteful shade, but it was also a difficult contrast against the carpet and backdrop of the event, with Strong seeming camouflaged. Overall, the fit left the actor looking awkward and out of place.