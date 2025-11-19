Melania Trump Jazzes Up Her Stale Style While Usha Vance Sticks With Granny Glam In Rare Joint Trip

North Carolina was greeted by both Melania Trump and Usha Vance on November 19, 2025. The duo are meeting with Marines and their families, as well as military students, ahead of the holiday season at Camp Lejeune. Though President Donald Trump never served in the armed forces, Vice President JD Vance is a Marine veteran. This is FLOTUS and SLOTUS' first trip together, but commenters on X (formerly Twitter) are more focused on what the women wore for the occasion, instead of the occasion itself.

First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance touch down in windy North Carolina. I'm traveling in the press pool today. Follow along for updates! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1CaMvn5uCJ — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) November 19, 2025

Many were feeling Melania's look, with one commenting on her "edgy" style, as she rocked leather pants (look out, Sarah Huckabee Sanders!) and chic tan boots. Others pointed out that Usha probably immediately regretted wearing a dress when she had to walk down stairs on a super windy day. Moreover, while Usha's dress color was a hit with fans online, she continued to channel her go-to grandmacore style when it came to her shoes. Her dowdy pilgrim heels matched her dress and gave an outdated vibe. "She should have taken FLOTUS' lead in choosing her outfit for today," posted an X user.