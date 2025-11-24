Whatever Happened To The Cast Of WKRP In Cincinnati?

"Baby, have you ever wondered, wondered whatever became of me? I'm living on the air in Cincinnati — Cincinnati, WKRP." That now-iconic theme song was heard for the first time in the fall of 1978, introducing viewers to a workplace sitcom set in the world of rock radio. From the clueless but good-hearted station manager to the zonked-out deejay to the femme fatale receptionist to the garishly attired, loudmouthed sales guy, "WKRP in Cincinnati" was bursting with authenticity, and with good reason: the series' creator, Hugh Wilson, drew from his own real-life experience as a sales rep for a top-40 station in Atlanta.

The series made television history pretty early on its run with an episode that remains one of TV's all-time funniest (and is rated as the best Thanksgiving TV episode ever), involving a Thanksgiving promotion that goes horribly wrong when live turkeys are flung from an airplane above a supermarket parking lot — and crash to the ground like bombs. In the episode's final line, just before the end credits roll, station owner Arthur Carlson, disheveled and covered with feathers, delivers the ultimate punchline by gravely intoning, "As God is my witness, I thought turkeys could fly."

The series ended after four seasons, going on to become one of TV's all-time most beloved comedies. The cast went their separate ways, moving on to other projects — although a few of them reunited for a short-lived revival series, "The New WKRP in Cincinnati," which only lasted half as long as the original. But baby, if you've ever wondered whatever became of the cast of "WKRP in Cincinnati," then keep reading to find out.