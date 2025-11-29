Though she has been a working actor for decades, Kaitlin Olson's star is reaching new levels thanks to her hit series "High Potential," which has become one of broadcast TV's biggest successes in decades. In fall 2025, the show became the first 10 p.m. drama to top the broadcast primetime ratings chart since "ER" did it way back in 1999-2000. That is a huge feat, and much of it has to do with Olson's on-screen charm and incredible acting abilities. Fans were, of course, aware of these abilities well before "High Potential." Olson first gained fame when she began playing Dee Reynolds on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" in 2005. The show has been on the air for 17 seasons and has a devoted cult-like following. It is also where Olson met Rob McElhenney, the co-star she married in September 2008 and with whom she shares two sons — Axel Lee McElhenney, born 2010, and Leo Grey McElhenney, born 2012.

Olson's other credits include her starring roles in "The Mick" and "Flipped," and a bunch of voiceover work in vehicles such as "Agent Elvis." She has also gained notice for playing memorable recurring characters in shows such as "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "The Drew Carey Show," "New Girl," and "Hacks," receiving Primetime Emmy Award nominations for the latter in 2022 and 2024. (She also has an earlier nomination for "Flipped.") But along with these highs, Olson has experienced some lows. Let's take a look at some of these tragic details about Kaitlin Olson's life.