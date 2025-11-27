Princess Charlene Has A Seriously Expensive Wardrobe

If Monaco is known as a "sunny place for shady people," the principality's famed Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene aren't afraid to embrace it all. Thanks to Prince Albert's legal troubles, the truth behind palace finances has started to seep out, and let's just say that money has been spent.

According to the 2019 notes from Albert and Charlene's former financial advisor, Claude Palmero — which were later published in Le Monde — the princess had spent "around €15 million, for €7.5 million of endowment." Although Palmero apparently warned her to slow down, Charlene showed no signs of financial restraint. "I think everyone knew their lifestyle was ... glamorous," a royal insider, who had a professional relationship with the family, told The Guardian. "I'm not sure we knew they managed to get through quite that much."

So, what did Charlene spend her money on? Clothes! Princess Charlene has worn sexy and stylish outfits over the years, and they were not cheap. In 2022, she wore about $850,000 dollars worth of outfits, according to UFO No More. To put this number in perspective, Princess Catherine of Wales reportedly spent about $252,000 on her outfits, or less than three times what Charlene shelled out. While these numbers may seem off the charts, we cannot deny that Charlene looked good in her luxury tailored suits and floor-length ballgowns. Here are some of the pricy outfits that have made Charlene shine so brightly since she first came to Monaco.