Princess Charlene Has A Seriously Expensive Wardrobe
If Monaco is known as a "sunny place for shady people," the principality's famed Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene aren't afraid to embrace it all. Thanks to Prince Albert's legal troubles, the truth behind palace finances has started to seep out, and let's just say that money has been spent.
According to the 2019 notes from Albert and Charlene's former financial advisor, Claude Palmero — which were later published in Le Monde — the princess had spent "around €15 million, for €7.5 million of endowment." Although Palmero apparently warned her to slow down, Charlene showed no signs of financial restraint. "I think everyone knew their lifestyle was ... glamorous," a royal insider, who had a professional relationship with the family, told The Guardian. "I'm not sure we knew they managed to get through quite that much."
So, what did Charlene spend her money on? Clothes! Princess Charlene has worn sexy and stylish outfits over the years, and they were not cheap. In 2022, she wore about $850,000 dollars worth of outfits, according to UFO No More. To put this number in perspective, Princess Catherine of Wales reportedly spent about $252,000 on her outfits, or less than three times what Charlene shelled out. While these numbers may seem off the charts, we cannot deny that Charlene looked good in her luxury tailored suits and floor-length ballgowns. Here are some of the pricy outfits that have made Charlene shine so brightly since she first came to Monaco.
Princess Charlene's wedding gown was gorgeous and expensive
Princess Charlene's big spending moments began as soon as she joined the Monégasque princely family. On July 2, 2011, she walked down the aisle with Prince Albert in a gorgeous white gown that had been created especially for this religious ceremony. Designed by Italian legend Giorgio Armani, the dress required the work of three sewing experts to create. Commenting on the project in an interview with Vogue, Armani's niece, Roberta Armani noted, "My uncle wanted to make sure the dress was timeless and sophisticated. Charlene is blessed with an amazing body and spectacular shoulders, which is a fantastic base for any dress. The shade of ivory we chose suits her skin so well."
As reported by the Daily Mail, Charlene's custom-made Armani Privé gown cost roughly £11,000 (or $12,600) in the year of its creation. In today's currency, however, that number would be closer to £17,000, or approximately $20,000. While dropping that much money on a single dress may seem wild, Charlene's dress was just that. Boasting 20,000 mother-of-pearl teardrops and 40,000 Swarovski crystals, the piece was more than something to wear. It was a work of art. But if the bride's gown was pricey, it represented just a small sliver of the total wedding budget. A separate report in the Daily Mail found that the entire three-day celebration was among the most expensive royal weddings ever at £53 million or $70 million.
Charlene's Ralph Lauren gown stunned at the 2017 Princess Grace Awards Gala
Every year, Monaco remembers the late actor Princess Grace Kelly by throwing a fundraising gala for the charity that was created in her honor, The Princess Grace Foundation. The event, known as the Princess Grace Awards Gala, attracts some of the jet set's most elite figures, but in 2017, no one looked quite as glamorous as Grace's daughter-in-law, Princess Charlene.
Dressed in a burgundy Ralph Lauren gown that highlighted her athletic figure, Charlene looked like a runaway supermodel. The piece's stunning off-the-shoulder neckline accentuated Charlene's strong shoulders, and its sequined fabric gave her skin a pretty dewy character. But of course, her beauty came with a price tag, and a heavy one at that.
At the time that Charlene sported the dress, the style blog The Royal Couturier linked the dress to a page where it was being retailed for $10,000, or about half the price of the princess' literal wedding dress. As if the Ralph Lauren gown were not expensive enough on its own, Charlene decided to pair it with what appeared to have been a pricey pair of heels from the same brand. These slightly duller bordeaux pumps worked well to off-set the brighter shade of her dress, costing about $625 per The Royal Couturier.
Her pricey monochrome dress reintroduced Princess Charlene to royal life in 2023
She may have faced health issues in 2021 and 2022, but Princess Charlene took 2023 by storm. The Monégasque royal returned to public life in style by sporting some of her top style choices of all time. That May, Charlene attended the Monaco Grand Prix Gala Dinner wearing an elegant asymmetric monochrome gown. This classic maxi dress by Valentino accentuated the former swimmer's height as well as her powerful arms. Given that Charlene was also rocking a stunning brunette pixie cut at the time, the gown's black and white tones played into the contrast between the princess' dark hair and pale skin. The strength that she exuded at the event seemed to prove that she was ready to tackle her public role like never before.
But Charlene's look was far from free. At the time, Express reported that the gown cost a whopping $11,000. Hiking up her outfit's overall price tag even more, the publication found that Charlene's accessories cost a small fortune, too. She paired her Valentino dress with Panthère de Cartier earrings that combined a trio of precious stones — onyx, sapphires, and diamonds — for $192,000. Charlene also sported a pair of Hermès sandals that reportedly cost $485. These accessories bring the total price of Charlene's outfit to well over $200,000. This makes Charlene's dinner attire one of the most expensive royal outfits ever worn.
The outfit she wore to the Monte-Carlo Woman of the Year Award set Princess Charlene back six figures
At the 2023 Monte-Carlo Woman of the Year Award, Princess Charlene outdid herself in the name of "international female excellence." As the patron of the ceremony, Charlene knew she would be handing out the awards and would have to look good doing it. With this in mind, she selected a magnificent Akris gown to match the significance of the grand occasion.
The sparkly pewter number looked wonderful on Charlene, thanks to a sleeveless turtleneck cut that showed off her amazing swimmer's arms. The top-to-bottom sequined fabric ensured she would stand out among the crowds. Paired with some black nail polish, the outfit took on a rebellious, '90s grungy vibe.
As reported by the Daily Mail, Charlene's gown retailed for £4,600 or $6,000. But what really pushed the cost of her outfit over the edge was her set of Graff earrings. Priced at £77,850 or about $102,000, this stunning jewelry set contained an eclectic collection of diamonds in cuts ranging from baguette to marquise to pear. All in all, watch dog site UFO No More reported that there were a whopping 14-carats worth of diamonds sparkling on Charlene's ears. Covered in sequins and dripping in diamonds, the princess looked like a veritable disco ball as she handed out the awards to the deserving recipients.
The Princess of Monaco wore some pricey pieces at the Grand Prix
Princess Charlene showed off several note-worthy outfits at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix, but rumor has it that her priciest Formula 1 'fit was a red custom-made silk top by Louis Vuitton combined with a matching red trousers. This bespoke piece was not available on retail, but ready-to-wear silk blouses by Louis Vuitton typically go for around $10,000. Regardless, Charlene paired her garments with some pretty pricey accessories. Charlene wore red pumps by Manolo Blahnik which would have set her back $865, and her black Fendi glasses, meanwhile, retailed at $440.
During the Monaco Grand Prix, media outlets were buzzing about one of Charlene's "casual wear" outfits — a white and beige patterned blouse that she combined with a pair of slender black slacks.
"Princess Charlene makes statement in dressed-down appearance at glamorous event," read one headline for GB News. The only catch? The princess' oh-so-simple painter blouse was the Guepards et Palmettes blouse by Hermès, and cost a whopping £1,850, or approximately $2,500. Ultimately, Charlene's 2025 Formula 1 style was not quite as casual as the outlet suggested.
Princess Charlene's Barbie dress was not cheap
Growing up, Princess Charlene was not a girly girl but rather a tomboy who dreamt of sword fights. "Actually, I avoided princess parties, and it was hard to keep me in a dress. My hero was Zorro, so I wanted to be him," she told Top Billing in 2017. Eight years later, however, Princess Charlene looked far more like Barbie than Zorro. When she stepped out an event celebrating the 20th anniversary of her husband, Prince Albert II's, ascension to the Monégasque throne, Charlene took the Barbiecore trend to a whole new level in a pink Oscar de la Renta frock. Known as the Cherry Guipure Lace Midi Dress, this piece featured pink lace flowers along the hemline of the skirt and a tiny buckled belt that highlighted Charlene's gorgeous frame.
But, as much as Charlene's outfit matched Barbie's vibe, it hardly came at the price of a toy doll. The pink dress cost a whopping $4,690 off the rack, and any sort of tailoring or styling would have cost extra. Charlene accessorized her look with a pair of gorgeous white leather pumps by Gianvito Rossi. With their price tag of $995, these shoes were not exactly of the budget variety, but they sure looked great on Charlene. In terms of jewelry, the princess opted for a simple pair of pearl earrings.
Princess Charlene's 2025 Rose Ball dress was off-the-charts expensive
At the 2025 Rose Ball, Princess Charlene looked impeccable. Dressed in Dolce & Gabbana's Lamé Chantilly Lace Dress, Charlene looked as regal as ever. The piece combined a simple black strapless gown with a layer of green lace that exuded an almost Greco-Roman sense of style — think Coco Chanel's little black dress with a twist. She paired this gorgeous gown with a pair of stunning earrings. As per UFO No More, these were likely the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Gioielleria earrings — which combined tourmalines and diamonds. These jewels were reportedly part of an exclusive line that was not available to the general public, and only 400 people were invited to see them on display in a special event in Naples, Italy.
Because of all the hush hush surrounding the Alta Gioielleria jewel collection, it's difficult to say just how much Charlene paid for her earrings. Her Lamé Chantilly Lace Dress, however, is a totally different story. As reported by Hello!, the piece was retailed for £4,350, or around $5,600. If this seems like an exorbitant amount to spend on clothes, that's because it is. But there may be a reason why Charlene went all out. The 2025 Rose Ball was only her second appearance at this iconic Monégasque gala in a decade. Before that, she steered clear of the event, which is organized by Princess Charlene's rumored rival, Princess Caroline.
Princess Charlene's Red Cross outfits cost a fortune
She may dress like she has something to prove, but royal life has been difficult for Princess Charlene. Monégasque residents have been quoted by the Daily Beast admonishing her overall sense of being. "People are embarrassed by her ... There was a hope that she could introduce some glamour, but now most people just feel she is tacky," complained one of the princess' haters. With these sorts of comments swirling about, it's no wonder that Charlene has felt so much pressure to become her principality's primary fashionista. Notably, she has been quite successful, although her stylistic endeavors have come at a price.
In November 2025, she attended a Red Cross Gifts Distribution event in a camel turtleneck sweater, a matching coat, a pair of white slacks, and adorable ballet flats. The white and beige shoes alone cost £645, or about $850, according to Hello! This was not the first time that Charlene brought some glamour to a Red Cross gathering.
In April 2025, she went to the Red Cross first aid graduation ceremony in a $4,890 wool power suit by Giorgio Armani, per a separate report by Hello! She also sported a set of stunning heartbreaker shoes by Louis Vuitton. These show-stopping black pumps would have retailed for $920. Despite all the bad press surrounding Charlene's sense of style, the princess has made a name for herself on Monaco's fast-paced fashion scene.