Melania Trump's Turkey Pardon 'Fit Is Such A Miss Even Donald Outshined Her

Donald Trump doesn't seem much for White House tradition; just look at the missing East Wing, torn down to make room for his ballroom. But there's one tradition that he's consistently upheld, and that's pardoning turkeys at the White House around Thanksgiving. He was joined for the event by First Lady Melania Trump, and she was wearing an unexpected, mostly monochrome brown outfit featuring an oversized bomber jacket paired with a knitted pencil skirt, a black turtleneck, and stilettos. It's one of Melania's more boring outfits, and in comparison, Donald's characteristic red tie with a black trench coat came off as more stylish, festive, and completely put-together. It seems like Melania just grabbed anything brown from her closet, threw it together, and called it good.

Heather Diehl/Getty

Just the day before, Melania was at the White House for the arrival of the Christmas tree. That outfit — a cream coatdress with red gloves — was definitely a step above her turkey pardon look, so we know that she has it in her to be fashionable for the holidays. Her makeup for the pardon event was also a bit over the top; the heavily lined, smoky eye for a daytime outdoor event just seemed like too much.