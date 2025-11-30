NCIS' Leading Ladies Are Stunning In Real Life

To call "NCIS" a TV institution would be an understatement. The police procedural series premiered as a spinoff of "JAG" back in 2003, and had since lapped it several times over. At the time of writing, "NCIS" is in the midst of its 23rd season and is very rapidly closing in on 500 episodes, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. And that's not even taking into account its own collection of spinoffs that have joined it on the airwaves over the years. But longevity comes with its side effects, and it should come as no surprise that numerous main cast members have rotated in and out of the show over the years (never mind the ones who left due to behind-the-scenes drama).

With that in mind, while we certainly love the men of "NCIS," we wanted to take the time to give the show's leading ladies their due. After all, it's easy to look your best on a TV set with the help of the hair and makeup department. But the women who have graced "NCIS" over the years manage to be absolutely stunning behind the scenes as well. So, here's a look at the show's various female leads flaunting their face cards, plus some quick updates regarding what the ones who are no longer part of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are up to these days.