Usha And JD Vance's Obvious Disconnect During Turkey Pardon Won't Help Those Divorce Rumors

In some ways, 2025 has been an exciting year for the Vance family. Patriarch JD Vance was sworn in as vice president, they traveled all over the world, including taking several big vacations, and in general the Vances lived lavish lives. But in other ways, this year was terrible for them. Former attorney Usha Vance seems tired of the SLOTUS life, and she was even caught snapping at JD in public, leading to yet more divorce rumors about the Vances piling up. Unfortunately, they only increased during the annual turkey pardon.

The event took place on November 25, and while President Donald Trump and turkeys Waddle and Gobble seemed to have a good time, the Vances were a different story. While JD was all smiles holding daughter Mirabel, the youngest of JD and Usha's three kids, during the event, other photos captured his wife standing nearby, clearly over it all.

In fact, there appeared to be a clear disconnect between the couple, which certainly wasn't the first time that seemed to be the case. In one snapshot, JD walked far ahead of Usha, as if they weren't even attending the event together. In a world where appearances mean everything, this screamed volumes, only adding more fodder to the divorce rumors.