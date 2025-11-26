Usha And JD Vance's Obvious Disconnect During Turkey Pardon Won't Help Those Divorce Rumors
In some ways, 2025 has been an exciting year for the Vance family. Patriarch JD Vance was sworn in as vice president, they traveled all over the world, including taking several big vacations, and in general the Vances lived lavish lives. But in other ways, this year was terrible for them. Former attorney Usha Vance seems tired of the SLOTUS life, and she was even caught snapping at JD in public, leading to yet more divorce rumors about the Vances piling up. Unfortunately, they only increased during the annual turkey pardon.
The event took place on November 25, and while President Donald Trump and turkeys Waddle and Gobble seemed to have a good time, the Vances were a different story. While JD was all smiles holding daughter Mirabel, the youngest of JD and Usha's three kids, during the event, other photos captured his wife standing nearby, clearly over it all.
In fact, there appeared to be a clear disconnect between the couple, which certainly wasn't the first time that seemed to be the case. In one snapshot, JD walked far ahead of Usha, as if they weren't even attending the event together. In a world where appearances mean everything, this screamed volumes, only adding more fodder to the divorce rumors.
Usha Vance indirectly responded to the divorce rumors
Because of these perceived signs that she's unhappy in her marriage, Usha Vance recently attempted to tackle the divorce rumors head on but, sadly, her efforts were in vain. During a trip to North Carolina's Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, on November 19, 2025, with First Lady Melania Trump, Usha was spotted without her wedding ring on. Naturally, the social media rumor mill went berserk, but a spokesperson for SLOTUS dismissed it to People as a simple mistake. As they reasoned "[She's] a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes" (the biggest "sure, Jan" moment of 2025).
While the explanation made sense on the surface, combined with all of the prior incidents between the couple, which painted everything but a happy picture of the Vances' marriage, the statement fell flat. Of course, JD Vance didn't help quell the divorce rumors when he shared an intimate embrace with Erika Kirk, the widow of the politician's late friend, Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in September. Evidently, Usha and JD need to carve out some serious family time this holiday season, as well as spending a bit of quality time together, just the two of them, because the chaotic and demanding life of a famous figure isn't going to slow down in the new year.