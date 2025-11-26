Mike Johnson's Wife Kelly Dons Bright Orange Pantsuit With Major Trump Vibes

Donald Trump and his cronies surely wish they were synonymous with red, white, and blue in the eyes of Americans. In reality, though, if there was one color that represented this administration, it would have to be orange, thanks to Trump's tendency to go full carrot with botched bronzer jobs. In a recent interview, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson's wife, Kelly, certainly got into the orange spirit. She made quite the fashion statement sporting a shade of orange so bold that it just might have been a good shade match for Trump.

The November 25 episode of "The Katie Miller Podcast" featured both Mike and Kelly Johnson. Mike didn't make any particularly shocking fashion statements, sporting a simple blue suit with a lavender-colored tie. Kelly, on the other hand, went all out. She wore a pantsuit in a shade of orange that was so bright, it might even be characterized as neon. This was certainly an odd choice for Kelly — especially since she typically rocks a decades-old fashion sense that looks like it came straight from grandma's closet. Unlike her usual ensembles, this orange suit looked anything but old-fashioned and, instead, seemingly aimed to get all eyes on her. As if the orange suit wasn't enough, she added peep-toe pumps and lipstick, both in an almost perfectly matching shade of orange. All she needed was a touch of Trump's bronzer, and she would have been orange from head to toe.