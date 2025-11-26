Mike Johnson's Wife Kelly Dons Bright Orange Pantsuit With Major Trump Vibes
Donald Trump and his cronies surely wish they were synonymous with red, white, and blue in the eyes of Americans. In reality, though, if there was one color that represented this administration, it would have to be orange, thanks to Trump's tendency to go full carrot with botched bronzer jobs. In a recent interview, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson's wife, Kelly, certainly got into the orange spirit. She made quite the fashion statement sporting a shade of orange so bold that it just might have been a good shade match for Trump.
The November 25 episode of "The Katie Miller Podcast" featured both Mike and Kelly Johnson. Mike didn't make any particularly shocking fashion statements, sporting a simple blue suit with a lavender-colored tie. Kelly, on the other hand, went all out. She wore a pantsuit in a shade of orange that was so bright, it might even be characterized as neon. This was certainly an odd choice for Kelly — especially since she typically rocks a decades-old fashion sense that looks like it came straight from grandma's closet. Unlike her usual ensembles, this orange suit looked anything but old-fashioned and, instead, seemingly aimed to get all eyes on her. As if the orange suit wasn't enough, she added peep-toe pumps and lipstick, both in an almost perfectly matching shade of orange. All she needed was a touch of Trump's bronzer, and she would have been orange from head to toe.
Both Kelly Johnson's suit and her marriage came under fire online
Kelly Johnson's highlighter-orange suit was certainly a highlight of the interview she did alongside her husband. Yet, her Donald Trump-coded fashion fail wasn't the only thing that stuck out about the podcast episode. Mike Johnson took boomer cringe to the next level with a painfully awkward Jellyroll namedrop, and the glaringly obvious red flags in the couple's marriage were front and center when they answered some questions.
When speaking about how they have managed to stay married since 1999, Kelly gave vague, run-of-the-mill answers like God, quality time, and communication. Mike, on the other hand, noted Kelly's experience as a counselor, saying, "I'm the guinea pig ... she's diagnosed me with everything in the book" (via X, formerly Twitter). Kelly quickly cut him off, saying, "Not really" without laughing. Mike then jumped in to confirm her "not really," adding, "Just kidding." Though, Kelly pretty clearly didn't find the joke funny. Yikes.
The awkward moments in this interview got attention. On X, the comment section was chock-full of criticism. "No one wants to watch this s***," one commenter asserted. "Yawn," wrote another. "Their body language says it all," someone added. And, it wasn't just Kelly's marriage that got flak online; it was her orange ensemble, too. As one commenter put it, "Halloween is well behind us. She can put her traffic cone costume in the attic until next year." We couldn't agree more with this advice.