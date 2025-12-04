Side-By-Side Pics Of Barron Trump Show His Drastic Change Since Donald's First Term
It seems like only yesterday a 10-year-old Barron Trump was seen playing peekaboo with his nephew Theodore Kushner on Inauguration Day 2017. But in 2025, baby Theodore turned 9 and attended the Super Bowl with his grandfather, President Donald Trump, and Barron was a 19-year-old sophomore attending New York University. A lot has changed in less than a decade, especially when it comes to Barron's massive height transformation.
During Donald's first term, Barron was shorter than both of his parents, though he was quickly gaining on mom, Melania Trump, who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall. Donald's self-proclaimed 6 feet, 3 inch height has been contested, and POTUS was caught lying about it numerous times. Now, Barron stands in the 6 feet, 7 inch to 6 feet, 9 inch range, easily the tallest of the Trump family by several inches. But Barron's height is not the only thing that has changed over the years.
Barron wore his hair much differently back in 2017 compared to how he styled it during his dad's second term in office. As a kid, he rocked a side part with long bangs. But as a young adult, he wears his hair slicked back, looking like a stereotypical business tycoon — considering how he's studying business at NYU, his hair fits the part. Moreover, his eyebrows seem to be much darker now than they were back then, and his ears appear more prominent because his hair isn't as long anymore.
It's not only Barron Trump's appearance that's changed
A kid is going to grow a lot from ages 10 to 19, and Barron Trump certainly had a glow up. However, the NYU student's personality also seems to have altered some. President Donald Trump's youngest child still chooses to live life outside of the limelight — unlike his four older siblings, who are heavily active on social media — but he seems to have played a major role in his father's 2024 campaign run. In fact, Donald even hinted that Barron was responsible for his election win.
According to POTUS, it was Barron who encouraged his dad to do certain interviews, including "The Joe Rogan Experience." The nearly three-hour sit-down racked up 60 million views on YouTube. "[He's influenced me] a little bit," Donald told Fox News about Barron. "He tells me about all the 'hot' guys, people I've never heard of [for podcasts]." Presumably, Barron didn't have a lot of opinions or input for his dad during his first campaign for the 2016 election, considering how he was only in the fifth grade at the time. But now that he's older, his Gen Z self was able to help his baby boomer father secure the election.