Side-By-Side Pics Of Barron Trump Show His Drastic Change Since Donald's First Term

It seems like only yesterday a 10-year-old Barron Trump was seen playing peekaboo with his nephew Theodore Kushner on Inauguration Day 2017. But in 2025, baby Theodore turned 9 and attended the Super Bowl with his grandfather, President Donald Trump, and Barron was a 19-year-old sophomore attending New York University. A lot has changed in less than a decade, especially when it comes to Barron's massive height transformation.

During Donald's first term, Barron was shorter than both of his parents, though he was quickly gaining on mom, Melania Trump, who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall. Donald's self-proclaimed 6 feet, 3 inch height has been contested, and POTUS was caught lying about it numerous times. Now, Barron stands in the 6 feet, 7 inch to 6 feet, 9 inch range, easily the tallest of the Trump family by several inches. But Barron's height is not the only thing that has changed over the years.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Barron wore his hair much differently back in 2017 compared to how he styled it during his dad's second term in office. As a kid, he rocked a side part with long bangs. But as a young adult, he wears his hair slicked back, looking like a stereotypical business tycoon — considering how he's studying business at NYU, his hair fits the part. Moreover, his eyebrows seem to be much darker now than they were back then, and his ears appear more prominent because his hair isn't as long anymore.