Who Is Julianne Hough's Ex-Husband Brooks Laich?

Long before he found a whole new audience and fanbase thanks to his relationship with Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich was famous in his own right as a hockey player. He first joined the NHL in 2003 playing for the Ottawa Senators, but Laich was soon traded to the Washington Capitals, where he spent the bulk of his career.

After a few years with the Capitals, Laich became known as one of the team's best goal-scoring players. He even told The Washington Post during his 2009 season that his determination to score goals sometimes got in the way of his own success. "Sometimes I get into too much of a rush. I try too hard. I try to do too much," he mused. "I talked to [Coach Bruce Boudreau] about it the other day and he told me: 'Just read the play and relax. Have fun.' Before, I was trying to score so badly that I was taking myself out of position and I was rushing things instead of relying on instincts."

The Washington Post noted that Laich had recently signed a multi-million dollar contract extension, and insisted he was devoted to the team enough that it would be worthwhile. "If I asked you about your family, you would talk about them forever because it's something you love. That's the way I feel about this team," he said. "This team is my life, and I love playing here."