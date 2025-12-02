Cheryl Hines Sends Subtle Message She's Not Tossing RFK Jr. To The Curb Amid His Affair Scandal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cheryl Hines sent a subtle but clear message to the world that she and her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., are doing just fine. That message seemed to purposefully preempt the drama about their relationship, coming one day before former New York Magazine Washington Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi released her memoir "American Canto," in which she detailed her alleged digital affair with the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star made an appearance at a Red Cross holiday care package event alongside First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance on December 1, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews. Hines wore her wedding ring to the event in Prince George's County, Maryland (unlike Usha), and appeared to be in good spirits as she chatted with attendees and made care packages.

Her choice to attend the event is likely a strategic message to the public that her marriage is fine before the December 2, 2025, release of the book about her husband's alleged emotional infidelity over texts with Nuzzi. Hines is arguably one of the most recognizable spouses of government officials because of the scandal and her career, but she also could've likely sat this one out if she wanted to. His title is important (putting his controversial views aside), but RFK Jr. is technically 12th in the official line of presidential succession, so it's not like she's the third lady (if that title even existed).

Nuzzi doesn't name RFK Jr. in the upcoming book, which contains details of the sexting scandal, but the facts aren't hard to piece together. The inappropriate communication reportedly happened after Nuzzi wrote a November 2023 profile of RFK for New York Magazine. The publication announced that Nuzzi "engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign" in September 2024. Additionally, Nuzzi's ex, Ryan Lizza, has released disgustingly graphic messages between her and RFK that make things pretty transparent.