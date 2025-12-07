Alina Habba's Cruella De Vil Look During Trump's Trial Is Still Burned Into Our Eyes
Look out, Glenn Close and Emma Stone, because Alina Habba is cruising into your lane. Back in January 2024 — a year before Donald Trump would be sworn in as POTUS for his second term — Trump's former attorney was photographed in New York City during his defamation trial against E. Jean Carroll.
Habba made the streets of NYC her own personal runway, wearing a long, tan-and-red coat that had a black fur-lined collar. Honestly, it was giving serious Cruella de Vil vibes; the only thing missing was 101 Dalmatian puppies running amok around her feet. Thankfully, her hair wasn't half-black, half-white, like the Disney villain's is — but it's hard not to hear the "Cruella de Vil" song playing softly in the distance.
At least Habba was dressed to impress this time, unlike when she showed up to work wearing pajama-like pants in August 2025, sharing the look to her Instagram. The inadvertent Cruella cosplay could have easily made The List's roundup of outfits Habba wore that missed the mark. Dressing like a known cartoon villain while the guy you worked for and still wholeheartedly support was on trial for defamation seemed like the wrong move to make.
Alina Habba knows how to make an impression with her 'fits
Alina Habba is one of many MAGA women who can't seem to find a good sense of style. Just like White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, Habba has embraced grandmacore, once taking granny glam to new levels in a tasteless gown. The outfit she wore in August 2025 to the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey honestly looked like she stole some poor old lady's kitchen curtains and frantically sewed them into a dress.
Donald Trump's former lawyer is also the queen of wearing tacky MAGA accessories, including sneakers, a bedazzled clutch that read "Save America," and even a foot bandage. We get it, girl, you fully support MAGA. No need to go overboard about it.
Way back in September 2023, Habba donned the most obnoxious shade of pink in existence and wore it on a jumpsuit to the gun range. "God Country & Guns," she wrote on an Instagram carousel. Hard to decide which was cringier: her outfit or her caption.