Alina Habba's Cruella De Vil Look During Trump's Trial Is Still Burned Into Our Eyes

Look out, Glenn Close and Emma Stone, because Alina Habba is cruising into your lane. Back in January 2024 — a year before Donald Trump would be sworn in as POTUS for his second term — Trump's former attorney was photographed in New York City during his defamation trial against E. Jean Carroll.

Habba made the streets of NYC her own personal runway, wearing a long, tan-and-red coat that had a black fur-lined collar. Honestly, it was giving serious Cruella de Vil vibes; the only thing missing was 101 Dalmatian puppies running amok around her feet. Thankfully, her hair wasn't half-black, half-white, like the Disney villain's is — but it's hard not to hear the "Cruella de Vil" song playing softly in the distance.

Jni/star Max/Getty

At least Habba was dressed to impress this time, unlike when she showed up to work wearing pajama-like pants in August 2025, sharing the look to her Instagram. The inadvertent Cruella cosplay could have easily made The List's roundup of outfits Habba wore that missed the mark. Dressing like a known cartoon villain while the guy you worked for and still wholeheartedly support was on trial for defamation seemed like the wrong move to make.