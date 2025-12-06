12 Celebrity Scandals That Completely Rocked The 1990s

Julia Roberts and Kiefer Sutherland's short-lived romance was a major talking point of the '90s, and it all started back in 1989 when the two met while filming "Flatliners." Sutherland filed for divorce from Camelia Kath in February of 1990, while the "Steel Magnolias" star ended her engagement to Dylan McDermott that same year. In August of 1990, Roberts and Sutherland then announced that they were planning on getting married. However, just a few days before Roberts was due to tie the knot with her beau on June 14, 1991, she called off the wedding. In fact, the "Pretty Woman" actor was spotted with Sutherland's good friend, actor Jason Patric, flying to Ireland that same day.

While there were undoubtedly hard feelings at the time, it seems that the former couple have since buried the hatchet. "I think she had the courage," Sutherland said while on "The Jess Cagle Interview" in September 2016. "It wasn't what she wanted to do in the end. And it think it took a lot of courage, in amongst all of that other stuff, to be able to say, 'I can't do this.'" And although Roberts was once a source of tension between Sutherland and Patric, the actors have fortunately managed to rekindle their friendship, too.