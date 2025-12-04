Donald Trump Gives Zany Professor And Tanning Bed Victim All At Once In New Video
Never one to shy away from a bad bronzer moment, President Donald Trump has once again outdone himself on the makeup front. Though there are still varying degrees of orange and oil, the evolution of Trump's tan from 2016 up to now has shown a consistent increase in unnatural coloring and makeup, arguably peaking throughout 2025, and he did it again, folks.
During a December 3 press conference in the Oval Office, Trump was sitting down as usual — a possible indicator that the president's health is in decline — while claiming that cars have become more inexpensive (the average cost of a new car topped $50,000 this year for the first time, largely due to Trump's tariffs). However, what was more noticeable than his attempt to alter the economic facts or redefine what the word "affordability" means was just how glaring his botched tan was.
In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, Trump can be seen sweating through his bronzer, with his glaringly white hair giving off nutty professor vibes, à la Dr. Brown. To make matters worse, not only was his greasy appearance making him look like the melting Wicked Witch of the West, but he was rambling in an unflattering way. Complaining about how "the word 'affordability,'" is a "democrat hoax," Trump's appearance only made his reasoning even more suspect. Groggily bemoaning the unfavorable inflation rates he inherited from the previous administration without considering the effects his administration has had on the economy, Trump was showing signs of his age catching up to him, something no fake tan can obfuscate.
Donald Trump has been ramping up his fake tan
There have been signs that Donald Trump has been slowing down during his second term as president, from his desire to sit down more to The New York Times' report showing how later he begins each day and how he has fewer public engagements compared to 2017. That's not to mention the several jarring photos of Trump without his makeup on, which often reveal just how up in age he truly is. However, ever since the administration revealed that he has chronic venous insufficiency, the president seems to have been slathering on more bronzer than usual.
It seems as if he prefers to hide behind a shellacked layer of deep orange, as if hoping it will prevent the public from recognizing he's potentially losing the pep in his step. Now that Trump's balding hair is revealing his true age, the glaring white of his brittle tips isn't helping make his fake tan look any more realistic. In fact, there's a case to be argued that it's only making the issue stand out even more, as was the case on December 3, 2025.