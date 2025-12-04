Donald Trump Gives Zany Professor And Tanning Bed Victim All At Once In New Video

Never one to shy away from a bad bronzer moment, President Donald Trump has once again outdone himself on the makeup front. Though there are still varying degrees of orange and oil, the evolution of Trump's tan from 2016 up to now has shown a consistent increase in unnatural coloring and makeup, arguably peaking throughout 2025, and he did it again, folks.

During a December 3 press conference in the Oval Office, Trump was sitting down as usual — a possible indicator that the president's health is in decline — while claiming that cars have become more inexpensive (the average cost of a new car topped $50,000 this year for the first time, largely due to Trump's tariffs). However, what was more noticeable than his attempt to alter the economic facts or redefine what the word "affordability" means was just how glaring his botched tan was.

Chip Somodevilla & Chip Somodevilla/Getty

In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, Trump can be seen sweating through his bronzer, with his glaringly white hair giving off nutty professor vibes, à la Dr. Brown. To make matters worse, not only was his greasy appearance making him look like the melting Wicked Witch of the West, but he was rambling in an unflattering way. Complaining about how "the word 'affordability,'" is a "democrat hoax," Trump's appearance only made his reasoning even more suspect. Groggily bemoaning the unfavorable inflation rates he inherited from the previous administration without considering the effects his administration has had on the economy, Trump was showing signs of his age catching up to him, something no fake tan can obfuscate.