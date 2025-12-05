Tragic Details About Full House Star Dave Coulier

Obviously, Dave Coulier's battle with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma was a physical burden, but it also took a toll on his loved ones. His wife, Melissa Coulier, immediately went into caregiver mode, ensuring his meds were organized and his diet was aiding his recovery. He told Fox 2 Detroit that she kept track of important dates, was at his side during every chemotherapy appointment, and massaged his legs when he'd have cramps. While Coulier was appreciative of his wife's care, he couldn't help but notice the impact it was having on her.

"I could see how it was affecting her, and that, I think, it's harder for the people around you than it is, you know, for you," he said. "Because you're trying to power through it ... They're going through it on a similar but different path, and that's what really stuck with me was how incredible she was through this entire journey."

The comedian also said the experience negatively impacted his own sense of identity. "Cancer kind of takes your life force away from you as you're trying to battle through this. You've only got so much energy and stamina, and I just kind of felt like a candle that was burning lower and lower ... I had creative ideas — I just couldn't act on them. ... I couldn't get myself out of bed, and it was pathetic," he recalled. "I looked at this guy in the mirror, and I said, 'Who is this guy who's not being productive with the swollen face, with the swollen stomach,' and I didn't recognize myself. So psychologically, there are a lot of hurdles that you have to overcome with this as well."