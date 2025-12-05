Justin Trudeau's Japan Outing With Katy Perry Is A Middle Finger To Ex Sophie Grégoire

Though the divorce between Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire settled in 2023, there are still hints that the two know how to hurt each other. The details of the Trudeau-Grégoire split are more tragic than many realized, and now that the former Prime Minister of Canada has publicly begun dating pop superstar Katy Perry, things have only begun to get messier. In what could be perceived as a slight against Grégoire, it appears as if Trudeau is comfortable enough with Perry to bring her to important events and trot her out in front of world leaders. This was made crystal clear by a December 3 post on X, formerly Twitter, from former Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, showing off a cozy Christmas gathering.

In the post, Trudeau and Perry pose alongside Kishida and his wife, Yuko Kishida. Though it could be the fault of the Japanese-to-English translation, in the caption, Kishida did refer to Perry as Trudeau's "partner." Quite the step up in title from girlfriend, especially when considering all the red flags in the relationship between Perry and Trudeau.

Showing off his new girlfriend on a global scale is quite the difference from earlier in the year, when Trudeau seemed intent on keeping his privacy, so much so that the couple briefly broke up. While this just might catch the eye, and ire, of Grégoire — an accomplished woman in her own right who was well-suited to be folded into global politics during her time on Trudeau's arm — others online also took note of this bold step for the couple.