Pippa Middleton's Sus Reason For Ditching Kate's Concert Hints At Sister Drama

Catherine, Princess of Wales, continued her popular Christmas carol concert tradition this year; the first one was in 2021, where we found out that Kate has a talent for playing the piano. This year's event was attended by stars like Kate Winslet and Hannah Waddingham, community volunteers, and Kate's family, including her parents, her brother James Middleton and his wife, Alizee Thevenet. One notable missing attendee was Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, which some think indicates drama for the Middleton sisters.

It turns out that Pippa skipped her sister's event to go to Abu Dhabi for the F1 Grand Prix. Pippa's husband, James Matthews, used to be a professional race car driver, and he is a board member of the prestigious Atlassian Williams Racing Team, which was racing at the event. So it looks like Pippa chose her husband over her sister. Was it just bad timing, and she could only choose one? Or, as some think, is there more going on behind the scenes with Kate and Pippa's relationship?

Some on social media think that Pippa could have gone to both events. "That's a shame I would have thought they could have flown there on Saturday," via X (formerly known as Twitter). And a Kate critic seemed to think that Pippa was clearly sending a message by not attending: "Pippa can't stand her obnoxious sister and is done faking it," per X. Then there were those who thought that one event was just more fun than the other. "F1 equals cars, parties, business deals, and celebs. Kate's thing equals tired Christmas music, stuffy atmosphere, sitting in church, and just going through the holiday motions," one Redditor commented.