5 Times Marjorie Taylor Greene Participated In 'Toxic Politics'

After spending four years in Congress making countless downright offensive remarks and engaging in incredibly nasty public feuds, Marjorie Taylor Greene came to the conclusion that she was actually part of the problem. In 2025, the infamous Georgia representative appeared to have done a complete 180 as she publicly broke from her party on numerous key issues and also started openly criticizing GOP lawmakers for being incompetent to boot. Although President Donald Trump remained silent as Greene's messiest feuds with her MAGA peers unfolded, he ultimately couldn't resist writing a scathing Truth Social takedown about her.

The commander-in-chief kicked off his rant by making it clear that his once-loyal follower had lost his backing. After Trump gave himself a pat on the back for all his supposed achievements, he labelled Greene ungrateful, raging, "All I see 'Wacky' Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!" Ultimately, the divisive politician believed Greene had changed her tune because he had made her aware that she would not succeed in a bid for a higher office. With her response, Greene one-upped Trump without stooping to his level in their nasty feud.

While addressing the president's remarks in a November 2025 CNN interview, the congresswoman stressed the importance of putting an end to the kind of "toxic politics" that had increased bipartisan divide and stoked rivalries between people who were once close. Greene later made a candid admission by remarking, "I would like to say, humbly, I'm sorry for taking part in the toxic politics; it's very bad for our country." While that may have been a step in the right direction, it's still difficult to ignore just how toxic Greene frequently got during her political career.