5 Times Marjorie Taylor Greene Participated In 'Toxic Politics'
After spending four years in Congress making countless downright offensive remarks and engaging in incredibly nasty public feuds, Marjorie Taylor Greene came to the conclusion that she was actually part of the problem. In 2025, the infamous Georgia representative appeared to have done a complete 180 as she publicly broke from her party on numerous key issues and also started openly criticizing GOP lawmakers for being incompetent to boot. Although President Donald Trump remained silent as Greene's messiest feuds with her MAGA peers unfolded, he ultimately couldn't resist writing a scathing Truth Social takedown about her.
The commander-in-chief kicked off his rant by making it clear that his once-loyal follower had lost his backing. After Trump gave himself a pat on the back for all his supposed achievements, he labelled Greene ungrateful, raging, "All I see 'Wacky' Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!" Ultimately, the divisive politician believed Greene had changed her tune because he had made her aware that she would not succeed in a bid for a higher office. With her response, Greene one-upped Trump without stooping to his level in their nasty feud.
While addressing the president's remarks in a November 2025 CNN interview, the congresswoman stressed the importance of putting an end to the kind of "toxic politics" that had increased bipartisan divide and stoked rivalries between people who were once close. Greene later made a candid admission by remarking, "I would like to say, humbly, I'm sorry for taking part in the toxic politics; it's very bad for our country." While that may have been a step in the right direction, it's still difficult to ignore just how toxic Greene frequently got during her political career.
Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly liked posts calling for violence against prominent Democrats
In January 2021, CNN published a report chronicling some of Marjorie Taylor Greene's most questionable social media activity over the years. When she took to Facebook in April 2018 to share a conspiracy theory about Former President Barack Obama's Iran Deal, a commentator asked if Barack and Hillary Clinton would be hanged, presumably for treason. Instead of telling them off for the violent comment, the outspoken Republican reassured them that some mysterious plans had been set in motion and urged them to exercise patience to ensure that liberal legislation wouldn't let the duo get off scot-free.
Then, in January 2019, she liked a comment suggesting that "a bullet to the head would be quicker" in getting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to leave her position. Around the time the report went live, Greene took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to explain, "Over the years, I've had teams of people manage my pages. Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views. Especially the ones that CNN is about to spread across the internet." Naturally, this didn't do much to ease the fears of Democrats, who had already witnessed her making numerous inflammatory remarks by then.
Just a few days later, California Representative Jimmy Gomez announced that he was introducing a resolution demanding her expulsion from Congress. Fellow California Representative Barbara Lee supported him in a tweet, deeming Greene a "threat to the safety of members, staff, and our democracy." Gomez stuck to his word and introduced the resolution in March 2021. It ultimately got the support of 72 Democrats and 0 Republicans.
Marjorie Taylor Greene harassed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez numerous times
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's brutal feud has had more than its fair share of toxic moments. In 2019, the Georgia congresswoman decided to host a Facebook Live in which she visited AOC's office and mocked her staff through the mailbox in her door. According to CNN, MTG referred to her Democratic opponent as "crazy eyes" and "nutty Cortez," and repeatedly mispronounced "Ocasio," seemingly on purpose. Later, she urged the youngest woman to ever be elected to Congress to take off her diaper and speak to the people she served like a grown woman. At another point, the Republican shared a Facebook post, which featured a photo of herself holding a rifle next to snaps of AOC and two other up-and-coming stars of the Democratic Party, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar. The vaguely threatening post was captioned: "Squad's worst nightmare."
HOYER shows poster of MTG @mtgreenee's Facebook post showing her holding AR-15 next to photos of @Ilhan @AOC @RashidaTlaib and the words: "SQUAD'S WORST NIGHTMARE" pic.twitter.com/7J7oRUqjwC
— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) February 4, 2021
Then, in an April 2021 video, Greene adopted the tone of a schoolyard bully as she challenged the New York Representative to debate her Green New Deal, warning Ocasio-Cortez that if she didn't debate her, then the Democrat would only prove that she was "a scared little girl that is pretty stupid and doesn't know anything about the economy or economics," (via X). The Georgia congresswoman also rolled her eyes at how AOC had flaunted her college education while supposedly lacking the common sense to accomplish anything of substance. When that rage-bait didn't bring her opponent to the table, Greene tried confronting her in person, in May 2021. While the Democrat ignored Greene, she repeatedly questioned AOC's support of Antifa and the Black Lives Matter movement, incorrectly deeming them "terrorist" groups, as the Washington Post reported.
Marjorie Taylor Greene directed her anti-trans rhetoric at her colleagues
In January 2021, Rep. Marie Newman took to X to share a video of herself proudly hanging up a transgender pride flag outside her office. The Illinois Representative pointed out that her colleague, Marjorie Taylor Greene, had strongly opposed the passing of the Equality Act "because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is 'disgusting, immoral, and evil,'" (via NBC News). So, Newman felt it was only fair that her neighbor had to see the flag every time she walked to her office. Of course, Greene didn't hesitate to stoop to a new low by hanging up a transphobic sign that completely denied the existence of trans people. It was a particularly low blow because Newman's daughter is transgender.
In 2024, the divisive politician aimed her offensive rhetoric at Sarah McBride, the first transgender state senator, who was elected to Congress in 2025. In a video posted on X, Greene repeatedly and purposefully used the incorrect pronouns for McBride and proclaimed that she shouldn't be allowed in any women's spaces. Then, in a January 2025 post on X, the Georgia congresswoman once again chose not to honor her fellow politician's pronouns, denied her existence, and even resorted to using her dead name.
Worse, she labeled McBride a "groomer" and a "child predator," despite the fact no such accusation had been brought against her. For some reason, even a cisgender politician like Pete Buttigieg wasn't spared from her transphobic rants. While speaking at a rally in 2022, the Republican stated that Buttigieg and his husband had no place in women's bathrooms.
Marjorie Taylor Greene refused to get off Ilhan Omar's case
Over the years, there have been numerous occasions when Marjorie Taylor Greene has dubbed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib as members of "The Jihad Squad," (via X). Before stopping by AOC's office to harass her staff during a Facebook Live, she also walked by Omar and Tlaib's offices and claimed that they weren't legitimate members of Congress because they were sworn in on the Quran, per CNN. In a tweet from July 2021, Greene ripped into Omar personally, claiming that Democrats and Republicans disliked her all the same.
The Georgia politician continued, "She is an anti-Semitic, hate-America, ungrateful refugee, who married her brother and broke the law to get him in the country." Granted, Omar did receive bipartisan backlash for her vocal criticism of Israel. However, in 2016, the Minnesota Congresswoman debunked the long-standing rumor that her second husband was her brother, labelling it "absolutely false and ridiculous," per the New York Times. Greene's one-sided feud with Omar reached a new low in February 2024 when she introduced a resolution to censure her.
While making her case, Greene argued that Omar had made a "treasonous" statement by claiming that she is "here to protect the interests of Somalia from inside the US system" at an event (via X). The outspoken Republican labeled the Democrat a "foreign agent" in a tweet, and wrote that she wished she had the backing to deport her in another post. However, The Minnesota Reformer's translation of Omar's Somali speech made it clear that she never made that remark and simply reassured Somalis and Somali Minnesotans that she would advocate for their well-being.
Marjorie Taylor Greene has a history of making offensive remarks
Marjorie Taylor Greene's famous feud with Jasmine Crockett started when the Republican made a personal remark about the Democrat during a May 2024 hearing. When the Texas Representative felt that Greene was getting off track from their point of discussion, she admitted to being unsure whether Greene understood the purpose of the hearing. In response, the Georgia Congresswoman sniped, "I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading," (via YouTube). Although that remark was downright offensive, it didn't seem like Crockett was all that fazed by it because she was likely all too familiar with Greene's history of making inflammatory statements.
Speaking at a Young Republicans Club gala, in December 2022, the divisive politician made a bizarre "joke" about the January 6th attacks on the Capitol, saying, "If Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, it would've been armed," (via The Guardian). Even Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, was dragged into Greene's political mess too. After Hurricane Ian hit in 2022, the then-vice president asserted that "equity" should be a decider in the relief efforts, per The Hill.
In a response tweet, Greene wrote that everyone was affected by the hurricane all the same and made a personal dig at Harris' expense by snarking, "Is your husband's life worth less bc he's white?" Notably, those words came from the same woman who once tweeted that Democrats had the ability to control the weather, and it was a blatant lie to claim otherwise. Given all this, it's unsurprising that there is a long list of politicians who can't stand Greene.