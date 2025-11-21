The Best And Worst Hallmark Christmas Movie Couples, According To Fans
It doesn't quite feel like Christmas season until the Hallmark Channel Christmas flicks start flowing like hot cocoa or mulled wine. Yes, these films may be cheesy and packed to the gills with predictable tropes and clichés, but they excel at providing us with magical moments, scenic escapades, lavishly decorated homes, and heartwarming messages of hope, resilience, empathy, and selflessness.
Though some stars have left Hallmark for different reasons, we still associate their names with the channel because they've acted in so many holiday-themed movies, from Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison to Danica McKellar, Trevor Donovan, and Luke Macfarlane. Fortunately for fans, actors like Lacey Chabert, Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew Walker, and Tyler Hynes are still spreading the Christmas cheer on the network.
Let's dive into some of the most widely discussed couples from these popular yuletide romances, be they charismatic and believable or forced and unconvincing. From "An Unexpected Christmas" to "Christmas Next Door," meet the workaholics, stalkers, exes, cynics, and even supernatural leads, and decide for yourself which two pairs make the best and worst Hallmark Christmas love story.
Best: Emily and Jamie in An Unexpected Christmas
"An Unexpected Christmas" is one of those rare gems where the leads' chemistry shines throughout and the rekindled romance is actually believable. Here's how the plot goes: After running into her at a train station, Jamie (Tyler Hynes) persuades his ex-girlfriend, Emily (Bethany Joy Lenz), to pretend they're still together in order to avoid ruining his family's Christmas. "Although he [Jamie] is making all of the wrong moves, a lot of men and women can relate to him, and some people might see themselves in that relationship," Hynes said to Digital Journal in 2021. "She [Lenz] works hard and she is very focused. She has the ability to make things seem a little more natural."
This feeling is shared by the audience. As one Redditor wrote, "I enjoyed the silly antics that ensued as they tried to keep up the ruse," while another one said, "The actors are great individually but, together, their rapport seemed so natural. Their banter was also not forced."
A third Redditor found the dialogue "realistic" and identified with Jamie's character arc, specifically "how striving for perfection has actually hampered him in both his personal life and professional career." Finally, an IMDb user appreciated the leads' vulnerability, calling their romance "heartwarming and tender."
Worst: Maggie and Sam in Crashing Through the Snow
In "Crashing Through the Snow," for the sake of spending the holidays with her two daughters, Maggie (Amy Acker) agrees to vacation with her ex-husband, Jeff (Kristian Bruun), and his girlfriend, Kate (Brooke Nevin), at the latter's sumptuous family estate in Aspen. She finds herself attracted to Kate's brother, Sam (Warren Christie), while competing with the other couple to organize Christmas activities with the girls.
Maggie and Sam don't seem to work for a number of reasons. In fact, the premise itself is an unlikely, farfetched scenario for an ex-wife. Plus, this couple's initial clashes feel forced, and her character is rather self-centered and selfish, making it difficult for the audience to sympathize with her.
One Redditor wrote, "Exes getting together with siblings was too dumb for me," while an IMDb user thought the storyline was a total flop before adding, "There is zero chemistry between the cast." In fact, many people on IMDB called Acker's performance into question, even positing that she smiles a tad too much. "It almost feels that she should have got back together with Jeff," a viewer concluded. Finally, one Rotten Tomatoes user described Maggie as "a bitter and spiteful ex ... who creepily is all over the brother, even to the point of letting the brother cancel an important meeting as she is so selfish."
Best: Layla and Seth in A December Bride
In "A December Bride," aspiring interior designer Layla (Jessica Lowndes) is forced to attend the Christmas wedding of her ex-fiancé, Jack (Jay Hindle), to her own cousin, Jessica (Pauline Egan). Also in attendance is Seth (Daniel Lissing), the man who introduced Jack and Jessica to each other. To help Layla save face, he ropes her into faking their own engagement.
These two make a compelling couple, not only because the actors have great chemistry, but also because their characters are believable, relatable, and supportive of one another. Some IMDb users find this title so captivating they actually watch it annually (and even multiple times per year).
"I liked how he was feeling her right from the start, and the looks he was giving her," wrote a fan, while another hoped Lowndes and Lissing would star in more projects together because they "shine in making the most challenging script entertaining." Others admired how "Seth supported Layla in recovering her heart and getting her career [back on track]." They even asked for a sequel.
Worst: Jenny and Tom in The Perfect Christmas Present
In "The Perfect Christmas Present," Tom (Sam Page) is nicknamed "Mr. Christmas" because he has a knack for finding unique personalized gifts for his clients. He is tasked by Paul (Sam Guinan-Nyhart), an old college friend, to determine the most suitable present for his girlfriend, Jenny (Tara Holt). Unexpectedly, the more Tom researches Jenny, the more he finds himself attracted to her.
This is one of those Hallmark flicks in which the main characters are severely underdeveloped and their relationship seems uncalled for and even forced. As one Redditor put it, "The movie tries its best to make the fraternity brother a dou*** who never grew up, but it is still scummy that the main character is basically stalking the girl and immediately interested in her from seeing one picture of her." This sentiment is echoed on IMDb, where one user expressed their concerns about Tom's behavior. "He followed the female character to her house and had a provocative photo of her on his wall with little post it notes about her likes and dislikes," they wrote. "Maybe it was just me but I even watched it again, hoping I had an off night, but no, I felt he was a creepy stalker." Another viewer suggested the male roles be switched, writing, "Sam Page could have played a better embarrassing villain."
Holt hasn't racked up fans on the movie's IMDb page, either, with one user calling out her "odd overdone mannerisms" and another taking issue with her character's different hairstyles.
Best: Sara and Peter in A Wish for Christmas
In "A Wish for Christmas," Lacey Chabert, one of Hallmark's most familiar leading ladies (though you might not recognize her without makeup), stars as Sara, an unassertive and shy web designer who is constantly taken advantage of by her co-workers and supervisor. She even barely interacts with her workaholic, demanding, and handsome CEO, Peter (Paul Greene), who will become her love interest during a work trip. The triggering event is the company Christmas party, where Santa grants Sara one wish: For 48 hours, she will finally have enough courage to stand up for herself.
Why does this couple work, according to fans? To begin with, the main actors are the channel's royalty, especially Chabert, who ranks highly among the female actors with the most Hallmark movies on their resume. Plus, Sara and Paul's romance unfolds naturally, and they both go through significant character development. Their chemistry is "believable and you find yourself cheering for them," one IMDb user wrote. "They were so fun to watch together," another viewer chimed in, while a third one concluded that both Chabert and Greene have excelled in practically all their Hallmark roles.
Worst: April and Eric in Christmas Next Door
Though "Christmas Next Door" may be one of the most viewed Hallmark movies, some audiences have qualms with the romance part. The story follows Eric (Jesse Metcalfe), a cynical author whose entire personality consists of hyping up his bachelor life. When his niece and nephew are left with him during the holidays, he seeks the help of his joyful and free-spirited violinist neighbor, April (Fiona Gubelmann).
These two characters are too set in their ways for their attraction to make sense. Their lifestyles and personalities are completely different from another, and not in a stimulating "opposites attract" way. In fact, their initial clashes are more annoying than amusing, not to mention that April can't be taken seriously as a musician because Gubelmann clearly wasn't coached enough, as many viewers have noticed.
IMDb users found April irritating with all her school-girl giggling, mercilessly branding her "another faceless, bland blonde." Others compared Metcalfe to "an over-the-hill Eddie Munster" and thought the leads didn't have chemistry. "I found the dialogue to be poorly written, awkward, and uninteresting," another person concluded, which obviously didn't help sell that romance.
Best: Lauren and Andy in Christmas Under Wraps
Candace Cameron Bure may now be the face of Great American Family, but she gave us many beloved Hallmark movies, including "Switched for Christmas," "Let It Snow," and "Christmas Under Wraps." In the latter, she plays Lauren, an ambitious surgeon who finds herself forced to accept a position in remote Garland, Alaska. Initially frustrated by this turn of events, she starts warming up to this community, particularly Andy (David O'Donnell), the town handyman.
The movie's "opposites attract" trope, picturesque and quaint winter wonderland setting, and touch of magic are captivating enough to warrant an annual watch. In short, "the characters are all likable and believable," as one IMDb user wrote, before adding, "The story delves a bit into fantasy without being stupid. It is just one of those movies that makes me smile beginning to end." Other viewers seemed to appreciate this "nice and unpretentious Christmas romance" that steered clear of overdone conflicts such as overly dramatic misunderstandings and the cold-hearted, big-city ex trying to insert himself back into the female lead's life.
Overall, fans praised the leads' performances and rendered this title "charming and fun to watch." So, yes, this Hallmark movie is totally worth your time, and its romance is endearing enough.
Worst: Lily and Mark in A Nutcracker Christmas
Amy Acker stars in "A Nutcracker Christmas" as Lily, a ballerina whose dream is to play the Sugar Plum Fairy with the New York Ballet. When she finally lands the role, her sister dies. So, she quits the field and breaks up with Mark (Sascha Radetsky), her boyfriend and dance partner. Years later, a chance encounter allows them to rekindle their relationship.
Unfortunately, the underwhelming plot, slow-paced reconnection, and lack of chemistry between the two leads render this movie a rather bland watch. Not to mention that there's very little on-stage ballet, which would certainly sprinkle some much-needed magic. One disappointed IMDb user was actually looking forward to seeing Radetsky, who not only starred in "Center Stage" but used to be a professional dancing soloist in real life, display his talent on screen. Instead, the audience was given "a drama with an element of romance," which certainly wasn't captivating or dreamy enough compared to other memorable and swoon-worthy Hallmark love stories. Other IMDb users found the movie to be a decent watch, but they deemed the dialogue forced and the plot quite predictable.
Overall, while "A Nutcracker Christmas" isn't the best Hallmark Christmas film in terms of romance, it certainly isn't the worst. It just chooses to focus on themes like reconciliation and family bonds instead.