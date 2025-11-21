The Best And Worst Hallmark Christmas Movie Couples, According To Fans

It doesn't quite feel like Christmas season until the Hallmark Channel Christmas flicks start flowing like hot cocoa or mulled wine. Yes, these films may be cheesy and packed to the gills with predictable tropes and clichés, but they excel at providing us with magical moments, scenic escapades, lavishly decorated homes, and heartwarming messages of hope, resilience, empathy, and selflessness.

Though some stars have left Hallmark for different reasons, we still associate their names with the channel because they've acted in so many holiday-themed movies, from Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison to Danica McKellar, Trevor Donovan, and Luke Macfarlane. Fortunately for fans, actors like Lacey Chabert, Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew Walker, and Tyler Hynes are still spreading the Christmas cheer on the network.

Let's dive into some of the most widely discussed couples from these popular yuletide romances, be they charismatic and believable or forced and unconvincing. From "An Unexpected Christmas" to "Christmas Next Door," meet the workaholics, stalkers, exes, cynics, and even supernatural leads, and decide for yourself which two pairs make the best and worst Hallmark Christmas love story.