Erika Kirk & Meghan Markle Comparisons Have The Same Shady Thing On Everyone's Lips

The decision to publicly shoulder through her grief has made Erika Kirk a walking target for fans and foes alike. After the untimely passing of her husband, conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk, Erika found herself taking over Turning Point USA, the company her late husband started. Between regular podcast episodes, speaking engagements, and even promoting a book Charlie wrote that's been posthumously published, Erika's face has been popping up on a lot of screens. This has led to several false rumors swirling around Erika, as she's become such an easy target for those wanting to question her grieving process. One such person who has taken aim would be former Turning Point USA communications director, Candace Owens, who recently compared Erika to Meghan Markle.

While sitting down on "Outnumbered" on December 9, Erika pleaded with people to stop harassing her and her family. Owens, who has been critical of how Erika has been handling herself publicly, was quick to disregard Erika's plea. Taking to her own podcast, "Candace," on December 10, Owens issued a rebuttal to Erika's fiery words, claiming she had "Meghan Markle syndrome." In essence, Owens sees Erika's desire for privacy at odds with being so dramatically in the public eye. However, it seems that Owens missed the mark. Not only was Erika asking for her employees and family to be shielded from the chaos, but many online entirely disagreed with Owens' perspective.