Brittany Mahomes Ruins Her Leggy Holiday Dress With A Bow Bigger Than Her Ego

Not one for subtlety, especially when it comes to her sense of fashion, Brittany Mahomes once again outdid herself for a holiday party. As the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany has transformed herself from former athlete to elite party planning mother. All this was on display on December 11, when Brittany hosted a Christmas party for fellow Kansas City WAGs, according to her Instagram Stories. Brittany once again took a selfie in her enormous closet, showing off her opulence as well as her killer figure in the white dress she wore for the occasion. However, the outfit felt a bit off, with one glaring accessory feeling like a bridge too far.

While the Chiefs colors do include red, black, and white, Brittany's dress doesn't feel like it fits the team branding — especially with that giant Mickey Mouse bow attached. The strange caped sleeves and enormous bow give the top half of her dress a more costume-y vibe, which is at odds with the skin-tight and very short bottom half. This may not be Brittany's most outdated outfit, but at first glance it's giving off peak early 2000s trends. The bold accessories, the body-hugging bandage style, and the sheer tights would feel more at home in a holiday episode of "The O.C." than a luxe party in 2025. However, this rather bold look is par for the course when it comes to the styles Brittany has been trying on this season.