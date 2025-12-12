Brittany Mahomes Ruins Her Leggy Holiday Dress With A Bow Bigger Than Her Ego
Not one for subtlety, especially when it comes to her sense of fashion, Brittany Mahomes once again outdid herself for a holiday party. As the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany has transformed herself from former athlete to elite party planning mother. All this was on display on December 11, when Brittany hosted a Christmas party for fellow Kansas City WAGs, according to her Instagram Stories. Brittany once again took a selfie in her enormous closet, showing off her opulence as well as her killer figure in the white dress she wore for the occasion. However, the outfit felt a bit off, with one glaring accessory feeling like a bridge too far.
While the Chiefs colors do include red, black, and white, Brittany's dress doesn't feel like it fits the team branding — especially with that giant Mickey Mouse bow attached. The strange caped sleeves and enormous bow give the top half of her dress a more costume-y vibe, which is at odds with the skin-tight and very short bottom half. This may not be Brittany's most outdated outfit, but at first glance it's giving off peak early 2000s trends. The bold accessories, the body-hugging bandage style, and the sheer tights would feel more at home in a holiday episode of "The O.C." than a luxe party in 2025. However, this rather bold look is par for the course when it comes to the styles Brittany has been trying on this season.
Brittany Mahomes is breaking away from Kansas City colors
After the Kansas City Chiefs lost the 2025 Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, they've been struggling to make a comeback. The former powerhouses of the NFL have a middling 6-7 record so far for the 2025/2026 season. This not only makes their playoff chances a rough gamble, but could see them completely shut out of any Super Bowl chatter. Considering just how important football is to Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes, this could be a bitter pill to swallow, which is why Brittany's fashion choices this season seem all the more suspect.
In what could be an attempt to brighten the mood, Brittany has been wearing bold colors that don't necessarily align with the traditional Chiefs' colors. On December 7, Brittany was spotted wearing a Big Bird-inspired game day outfit, as can be seen on her Instagram (though she posted it several days after the fact). Arguably, she may have been trying to lift the spirits of the team, however the outfit just might join the list of Brittany's game day 'fits that missed the mark. Hopefully Brittany's distracting jacket wasn't the reason the Chiefs lost to the Houston Texans. As the Chiefs gear up to face the Los Angeles Chargers on December 14, it will be interesting to see what Brittany will choose to wear for the occasion — maybe it will even be something lucky.