Kimberly Guilfoyle's Latest 'Fit Channels Would-Be Bridal Vibes In Glimpse At What Could've Been

Kimberly Guilfoyle has gamely carried on with life as a singleton ever since her unfortunate uncoupling from Donald Trump Jr. (which sounds better than saying "she was ditched for his mistress"). Granted, it doesn't hurt that Guilfoyle leads a wildly lavish life in Greece as its new U.S. ambassador. Her Instagram account shows her meeting with the country's top political and religious figures by day and attending glam galas at night (often with inappropriately see-through outfits). Every so often, though, a hint of lingering regret makes its way into the feed, as was the case with her latest post.

Guilfoyle shared a December 12, 2025, Instagram photo from GRACE, a Greek women's fashion and lifestyle magazine. The former Fox News host was almost unrecognizably glammed as the cover subject, "photographed ... for the first time at the ambassador's residence," as the GRACE website boasted. Her simple column gown was a far cry from the tight, low-cut minidresses she favors, and her usual tumbling hair extensions were tamed in a chic updo.

Guilfoyle bore a striking resemblance to the legendary Sophia Loren in her 1960s heyday, and many commenters approved. Adjectives like "stunning," "beautiful," and "Greek goddess" were attributed to Guilfoyle in the comments (perhaps for the first time). One follower put it more bluntly: "Finally elegance instead of Frederick's of Hollywood! She looks so much better with her hair up and her skirt at a more ladylike length and her breasts covered."

Other users were fooled by the color and long shoulder cape of her white dress. "Is she getting married?" asked one commenter, with another adding, "Ooooh I thought it was a wedding announcement!" In truth, they weren't wrong, and it's hard not to wonder whether Guilfoyle herself was thinking the same thing.