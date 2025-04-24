Kimberly Guilfoyle Gives Unhinged Ex-Girlfriend Vibes With A Single Accessory (Watch Out Don Jr.)
Grieving the loss of a relationship can take many forms — from indulging in the treat economy, to refusing to get out of bed, to posing on the cover of a magazine wearing your old engagement ring. When Donald Trump Jr. ditched his longtime fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle for the much younger Bettina Anderson, it seemingly kicked Guilfoyle's need to be the center of attention into overdrive. After taking some tone-deaf selfies in an attempt to prove she's moved on, Guilfoyle has continued to ramp up her unhinged post-breakup behavior. This has included wearing a very familiar ring on a very specific finger. As the cover model for Metropolitan Palm Beach magazine's April 2025 edition, Guilfoyle was questionably wearing some giant bling.
The caption for the post Guilfoyle made on Instagram claims that she was, "So honored to grace the April edition cover of Metropolitan Palm Beach." Although, it seems she might just be more excited to show off that she's seemingly still holding onto the rather pricey engagement ring Don Jr. gave to Guilfoyle. While it's nice to savor old keepsakes, wearing such a charged item makes Guilfoyle come off as a bit desperate to cling to any attention from her ex. Not known for tact, it does track that a gesture such as this would be her main route to trying to get him to look her way. However, Don Jr. has firmly moved on to new girlfriend Anderson, so it might be time for Guilfoyle to let go of the past.
Kimberly Guilfoyle needs to move on from Don Jr.
There's plenty of evidence that the split between Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle has not been easy for the former Fox News personality. Considering just how long Don Jr. and Guilfoyle were engaged, it would make sense that moving on would be difficult. However, it does not need to be unhinged. Regardless of if the ring Guilfoyle was wearing on the cover of Metropolitan Palm Beach was her original or not, it still screams the wrong message to the world. Of course, it's possible the photos were taken for the magazine before Guilfoyle and Don Jr. split. Either way, one of the best ways Guilfoyle could prove she's now done with her ex is to get rid of the ring entirely.
According to diamond expert and The Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried, should she want to resell it, Guilfoyle could still get quite a chunk of change for her engagement ring. Which begs the question of why she hasn't chosen to fully put her former relationship in the past yet. She's been given a new job as U.S. Ambassador to Greece; she's been posting snapshots with handsome men. It's clear she's trying to show that she's moving on. But perhaps she's simply self-sabotaging by trying to keep the door open. A door that Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson have decidedly closed for her. Guilfoyle, maybe it's time to sell the ring and invest in a new revenge dress.