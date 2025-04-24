Kimberly Guilfoyle Gives Unhinged Ex-Girlfriend Vibes With A Single Accessory (Watch Out Don Jr.)

Grieving the loss of a relationship can take many forms — from indulging in the treat economy, to refusing to get out of bed, to posing on the cover of a magazine wearing your old engagement ring. When Donald Trump Jr. ditched his longtime fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle for the much younger Bettina Anderson, it seemingly kicked Guilfoyle's need to be the center of attention into overdrive. After taking some tone-deaf selfies in an attempt to prove she's moved on, Guilfoyle has continued to ramp up her unhinged post-breakup behavior. This has included wearing a very familiar ring on a very specific finger. As the cover model for Metropolitan Palm Beach magazine's April 2025 edition, Guilfoyle was questionably wearing some giant bling.

The caption for the post Guilfoyle made on Instagram claims that she was, "So honored to grace the April edition cover of Metropolitan Palm Beach." Although, it seems she might just be more excited to show off that she's seemingly still holding onto the rather pricey engagement ring Don Jr. gave to Guilfoyle. While it's nice to savor old keepsakes, wearing such a charged item makes Guilfoyle come off as a bit desperate to cling to any attention from her ex. Not known for tact, it does track that a gesture such as this would be her main route to trying to get him to look her way. However, Don Jr. has firmly moved on to new girlfriend Anderson, so it might be time for Guilfoyle to let go of the past.