Who Is Paul Murdaugh's Ex-Girlfriend & What Happened To Her?

This article contains mentions of violence, abuse, and murder.

High school is often a time filled with a myriad typical teenage worries, from acne to friendship drama to stress over college applications. Yet for Morgan Louise Doughty Bostick, her high school experience eventually led to unimaginable tragedy. Originally from Long Island, New York, Doughty Bostick moved to South Carolina for high school, where she met and dated Paul Murdaugh, who was later linked to the now-infamous Murdaugh murders. Although she is known to the public for her connection with the Murdaugh family and for being a survivor of a fatal boat crash that dominated headlines in her small town, Paul Murdaugh's ex-girlfriend tends to keep a low profile these days. She did, however, open up about the deadly incidents in the 2023 Netflix docuseries "Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal."

The docuseries illustrated the tragedy that surrounded Doughty Bostick as a young adult, but she has said she doesn't let those experiences define her. In the series, the Long Island native spoke about losing a best friend in the boat crash and her past relationship with Paul, who was murdered in 2021 by his father, Alex Murdaugh. People wondered who Alex Murdaugh's wife, Maggie, was and learned who Alex Murdaugh's youngest son, Paul, was, but mystery still surrounded Paul's ex-girlfriend, despite her likeness being portrayed in the show "Murdaugh: Death in the Family." So just who is Paul Murdaugh's ex-girlfriend, and what happened to her in the years after the boat wreck and subsequent Murdaugh murders?